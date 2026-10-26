Sun Valley Minerals Inc: Sun Valley Minerals Launches Website Ahead of October 27 TSXV Listing

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Sun Valley Minerals Inc. ("Sun Valley" or the "Company")(TSXV:SUNV) is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website at www.sunvalleyminerals.com, ahead of its anticipated listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on October 27, 2026, as previously announced on October 23, 2026.

The website provides investors and stakeholders with updated corporate information, project overviews, news releases and insights into the Company's ongoing exploration activities. The Company encourages investors and stakeholders to subscribe to its mailing list through the website to stay informed of the latest developments.

Qualified Person and Disclaimer

Mr. Laubser Pepler, M.Sc. is Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. He is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.125018) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sun Valley Minerals Inc.

Sun Valley Minerals is a Canadian exploration company engaged in responsible, systematic early-stage gold exploration and project generation in Uruguay. The Company holds a 100% interest in all of its mineral properties, including the Tarumán Group of Projects, which comprise multiple visible surface gold occurrences along tens of kilometers of the highly prospective and underexplored Dom Feliciano Fold and Thrust Belt. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to define a mineral resource on the properties.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors & The Sun Valley Team

Christo Stemmet - President & CEO

info@sunvalleyminerals.com

+1 647 877 4805

www.sunvalleyminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements describing the Company's future plans, objectives or goals and may be identified by terms such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will" or "plan". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV, satisfaction of outstanding listing requirements, the anticipated trading symbol and commencement of trading, delivery of DRS statements and completion of the certificate exchange process, and the Company's exploration initiatives and prospectivity of its mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management team at the time such statements are made, including that the Company will satisfy the outstanding requirements of the TSXV and that shareholder delivery and exchange procedures will be completed as anticipated. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including delays in obtaining final TSXV approval, satisfying listing requirements or completing shareholder documentation and processing, risks inherent in early-stage mineral exploration, the absence of defined mineral resources, dependence on third parties, regulatory and permitting risks, general business and economic factors, and the risk factors identified in the Prospectus, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the Common Shares is highly speculative given the Company's present stage of development.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All references to dollar amounts in this press release are to Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

SOURCE: Sun Valley Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sun-valley-minerals-launches-website-ahead-of-october-27-tsxv-listing-1241677