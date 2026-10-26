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WKN: DJ9AVP | ISIN: DE000DJ9AVP0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
26.10.26 | 12:09
88,35 
+0,24 % +0,21
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
DZ BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
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DZ BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 17:00 Uhr
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DZ Bank AG - DZ BANK AG Frankfurt am Main - Pre Stabilisation

DZ Bank AG - DZ BANK AG Frankfurt am Main - Pre Stabilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26

DZ BANK AG Frankfurt am Main - Pre Stabilisation

DZ BANK AG Frankfurt am Main - Pre Stabilisation

RNS Number: residue number system

Frankfurt am Main, 26. Oct. 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

EURO STABILITY MECHANISM (SM)

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:EURO STABILITY MECHANISM (ESM)
Guarantor (if any):n.a.
Aggregate nominal amount: Size: 1bn
Description:tbd%, due 8 April 2030
Offer price:Tbd %
Other offer terms:Fixed, Annual, Act/Act,
ISIN: EU000A2SCXXX
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:

DZ BANK
DZ BANK
HSBC

Santander

Societe Generale

Stabilisation period expected to start on:26. October 2026
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:OTC

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.