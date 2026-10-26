Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa Offers Savings on Liposuction and Complimentary Consultations

Austin practice reduces the cost of SmartLipo and chin and jawline liposuction through November 30, with complimentary consultations available through December 31.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is offering fall savings on two laser-assisted liposuction procedures performed in its Austin office. From October 1 through November 30, the practice is taking $1,000 off SmartLipo procedures that include a minimum of three treatment areas and $500 off chin and jawline liposuction . Complimentary consultations are available through December 31. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Venkata Erella performs both procedures with patients awake under local anesthesia.

The Offers

SmartLipo: $1,000 off procedures with a minimum of three treatment areas, October 1 through November 30

$1,000 off procedures with a minimum of three treatment areas, October 1 through November 30 Chin and jawline liposuction: $500 off, October 1 through November 30

$500 off, October 1 through November 30 Consultations: complimentary through December 31

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Erella offers exclusive SmartLipo and chin liposuction savings and complimentary consultations.

What SmartLipo Involves

SmartLipo is laser-assisted power liposuction. Patients take oral medication to relax, and the treatment area is numbed with tumescent infiltration. No IV is involved. Dr. Erella then creates entry points of four to five millimeters and inserts a SmartLipo Triplex laser fiber, about the size of a ballpoint pen tip, into the fat. The laser melts the fat and seals small blood vessels, which may mean less bruising, less tissue trauma, and less pain afterward. The heat also stimulates collagen, which may help tighten the skin over the treated area.

Three- and four-millimeter power cannulas then remove the melted fat and break up additional fat cells. The entry points are small enough that they do not require sutures. Dressings and a compression garment are applied, and patients typically walk out of the office 15 to 20 minutes after the procedure.

"It can be done to any body area under local anesthesia, and it is a minimally invasive, quick-recovery procedure," Dr. Erella says. "This procedure is excellent for anyone, especially someone who is looking for minimal downtime and wants to get back to their life quickly."

Treating Several Areas at Once

The $1,000 savings applies to SmartLipo procedures covering three or more areas. Areas Dr. Erella commonly treats include the abdomen, hips and waist, inner and outer thighs, upper arms, back, chest, and the chin and neck. Because patients are not under general anesthesia, they avoid the monitored recovery that follows sedation and go home shortly after treatment. Dr. Erella reports that patients are comfortable and talking with him and his staff throughout.

Chin and Jawline Liposuction

The $500 offer applies to chin and jawline liposuction, which Dr. Erella performs with the same SmartLipo technology. A small entry point under the chin allows the laser fiber to reach the fat beneath the chin and along the jawline.

"Smart Lipo melts the fat under the chin and jaw area, and at the same time it will tighten the skin," Dr. Erella says. "That way it can contour the jawline and also the chin area."

The procedure is done in the office, and Dr. Erella says patients should be able to return to their routine in one to two days. The best candidates have good skin elasticity and a stable weight. Patients with significant skin laxity may be better served by a neck lift, either alone or combined with liposuction, which Dr. Erella can discuss during a consultation.

Recovery and Candidacy

After SmartLipo, Dr. Erella reports that most patients return to basic daily activity in about two to three days and resume exercise in 10 to 14 days. Results and recovery vary by patient. SmartLipo is a body contouring procedure rather than a weight loss treatment. Suitable candidates are generally near their target weight with localized fat that has not responded to diet and exercise, are in good overall health, and have realistic expectations.

Complimentary Consultations Through December 31

Dr. Erella meets with every patient personally. During a consultation, he reviews the patient's goals and medical history, examines the areas of concern, explains what can and cannot be achieved, and outlines the options he considers appropriate. Patients receive a customized quote based on the areas to be treated. Prospective patients can contact the practice online or call (512) 730-3885 to schedule.

About Dr. Venkata Erella

Dr. Erella has been a practicing board-certified plastic surgeon since 2006 and has more than 30 years of experience as a surgeon. He completed his medical degree at Rangaraya Medical College in India, trained in surgery at St. Joseph Hospital, Northwestern University, in Chicago, and completed his plastic surgery residency at Wayne State University in Detroit, where he served as chief resident. He then completed an advanced fellowship in breast, body contouring, and facial aesthetic surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and taught plastic surgery residents there as a faculty member. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He was featured in an article on awake surgery in Plastic Surgery News, published by the ASPS, and has been named a Top Doctor by RealSelf.

About Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is located at 3207 Ranch Rd 620 S in Austin, TX. The practice offers surgical procedures of the face, breast, and body, including awake procedures performed in the office under local anesthesia, along with non-surgical med spa treatments. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact Information

Dr. Venkata Erella

3207 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin, TX 78738

Phone: (512) 730-3885

aspiraplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE: Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspira-plastic-surgery-and-med-spa-offers-savings-on-liposuction-and-1238435