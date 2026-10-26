Amsons Group Acquires Geneva-Based Oryx Energies' Downstream Business in $230 Million Transformative Infrastructure Deal

Strategic Acquisition Propels Amsons' Storage Capacity to 800,000MT and Expands Regional Retail Footprint to 300 Stations Across East and Central Africa

DAR ES SALAAM, TZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Amsons Group , a leading Pan-African energy and manufacturing conglomerate, today announced the acquisition of the Tanzanian downstream petroleum business of Geneva-based Oryx Energies . The transaction is valued at 30 billion Tanzanian shillings ($230 million).

Through this acquisition, Amsons Group assumes full operational control over all downstream activities previously operated by Oryx Energies in Tanzania. This comprehensive portfolio includes bulk storage terminals, an extensive retail service station network, and strategic equity in key fuel hub partnerships, notably the storage operations at the Tanganyika Investments Oil Products Terminal (TIPER) in Dar es Salaam.

The transaction marks a major scaling milestone for Amsons Group, effectively expanding its total storage capacity from 300,000 metric tonnes (MT) to 800,000 MT, while growing its cross-border retail network to 300 stations across several African nations.

"We believe that Amsons Group is well placed to take this business into its next chapter, building on its existing strengths and creating new opportunities for its employees, customers, and partners," said Moussa Diao, CEO of Oryx Energies. "This transaction is also an important step in the evolution of Oryx Energies' strategy, as we seek to focus our capital and efforts on developing energy infrastructure across Africa and strengthening our trading activities."

Edha Nahdi, Managing Director of Amsons Group, characterized the acquisition as a cornerstone of the group's long-term expansion goals.

"This acquisition represents a transformative step in our strategic vision to expand Amsons Group's footprint in energy and logistics," Nahdi stated. "By integrating Oryx's robust distribution network and premier storage assets, we are not only strengthening domestic fuel security but also positioning Tanzania as the primary logistics hub for the region."

The acquisition underscores an aggressive period of infrastructure and industrial asset accumulation for Amsons Group. Over the past two years, the conglomerate has successfully acquired Mbeya Cement in Tanzania and launched prominent buyout offers for Kenya's Bamburi Cement and East Africa Portland Cement. The group is also currently developing a landmark 1,000-megawatt solar project in Zambia.

By linking Tanzanian ports, Mozambican transit corridors, and Kenyan industrial hubs, Amsons Group is systematically assembling an integrated energy and logistics corridor across East and Central Africa. This latest transaction accelerates Amsons' evolution from localized commodity trading toward complete ownership of the foundational infrastructure underwriting the region's fuel supply chain.

About Amsons Group

Established in 2006, Amsons Group is a diversified Pan-African conglomerate headquartered in Tanzania, with wide-ranging operations across energy, manufacturing, and logistics. The Group's industrial portfolio includes fuel bulk storage and distribution, commercial transport, and cement manufacturing through major subsidiaries like Camel Oil and Mbeya Cement. Strategically positioned as an infrastructure-driven leader in East and Central Africa, Amsons Group is committed to strengthening regional energy security and supporting sustainable industrial development, including large-scale renewable energy projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.amsonsgroup.com.

About Oryx Energies

Oryx Energies is one of Africa's longest-established and largest independent providers of energy products and services. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and backed by the investment group AOG, the company has operated on the African continent for over 35 years. Oryx Energies specializes in the storage, liquefaction, distribution, and trading of oil products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and lubricants, serving both retail consumers and industrial clients. The company remains dedicated to reliably and responsibly meeting Africa's evolving energy needs through robust infrastructure and optimized supply chain operations. For more information, visit www.oryxenergies.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Ismail Albahry

Company Name: Amsons Group

Email Address: ismail.albahry@amsonsgroup.net

Website URL: www.amsonsgroup.net

SOURCE: Amsons Group

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/amsons-group-acquires-geneva-based-oryx-energies-downstream-business-i-1241620