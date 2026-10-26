Investor Call Scheduled for October 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled November 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET

Swarmer, Inc ("Swarmer") (NASDAQ: SWMR), a drone autonomy platform company which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its previously announced acquisition of Ratel Robotics ("Ratel"), a leading manufacturer of unmanned ground vehicles ("UGV") in Ukraine. Alex Fink, President and U.S. CEO of Swarmer, and Taras Ostapchuk, Founder and CEO of Ratel Robotics, will host the call.

As previously announced on September 10, 2026, Swarmer entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Ratel, The consideration for the acquisition includes a mix of cash and stock. Closing remains subject to customary conditions, including all required legal, regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The acquisition is expected to spearhead Swarmer's expansion into multi-domain autonomous systems by combining Ratel's UGV manufacturing capabilities with Swarmer's combat-proven autonomy software. Ratel's UGVs are deployed across Ukraine for battlefield logistics, casualty evacuation, reconnaissance and other missions. In 2026, Ratel has secured more than $86 million in contracts from the Ukrainian government, 70% of which has been prepaid in advance. Ratel is also pursuing additional opportunities with NATO nations. Upon closing, more than 300 Ratel employees are expected to join Swarmer, with Ostapchuk continuing to lead Ratel's operations.

Special Meeting of Shareholders

Swarmer's Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET and will be held virtually. Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2026, will be asked to approve the issuance of Swarmer common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition, as required under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a). Swarmer's Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" the share issuance proposal. Additional information regarding the proposed acquisition, Special Meeting and voting procedures is available in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2026.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval of the share issuance.

Conference Call Details

Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A live webcast of the call will also be available here and through the Events Presentations section of Swarmer's Investor Relations Website at https://investors.swarmer.com/events-presentations/.

About Swarmer

Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWMR) is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer's primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer's technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer's routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia. For more information, visit www.swarmer.com.

About Ratel Robotics

Ratel Robotics is a top manufacturer of unmanned systems in Ukraine that has been developing versatile solutions to support Ukrainian Defense Forces on the battlefield since 2023. Ratel Robotics' unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) perform logistics, evacuation, engineering, demining, strike and drone launch missions in the most challenging areas of the frontline, reducing risks to military personnel and saving lives.

Today, Ratel Robotics is actively expanding its aerial systems, advancing autonomy solutions and developing an integrated ecosystem of unmanned technologies designed to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Every serial Ratel H and Ratel M model produced by Ratel Robotics carries a NATO stock number under the NCAGE code A3X8J as well as an AQAP 2110 certificate, the NATO standard for quality assurance throughout design, development and production. For more information, visit: https://robots.com.ua/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning the proposed acquisition of Ratel Robotics; the anticipated timing, terms, consideration and completion of the proposed acquisition; the satisfaction of closing conditions; the achievement of performance or delivery milestones; the expected integration of Ratel Robotics' personnel, operations, technology and products; projected revenue, production capacity and customer demand; and the anticipated operational, commercial and strategic benefits of the proposed acquisition. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the possibility that the proposed acquisition may be delayed, modified or terminated; closing conditions may not be satisfied; required approvals or financing may not be obtained; performance or delivery milestones may not be achieved; projected revenue, production or demand may not materialize; integration may require more time or expense than anticipated; expected benefits may not be realized; key personnel, customers or suppliers may not be retained; and Swarmer may assume unforeseen liabilities. Additional risks include cybersecurity, safety, testing, validation and field-performance risks; reliance on government customers and procurement processes; operations in active conflict zones, including Ukraine; geopolitical developments; sanctions, export-control and defense-trade-control requirements; supply-chain constraints; competition; and other risks described in Swarmer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Swarmer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Swarmer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Swarmer's registration statement and other filings filed with or furnished to the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026557597/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact (Swarmer): swarmer@icrinc.com

Media Contact (Swarmer): media@swarmer.com