Akeyless Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

Inclusion in the analyst report comes as Akeyless extends its Runtime Identity Security platform from AI agents and machine identities into human privileged access

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless, a Runtime Identity Security company protecting enterprise systems and data by securing AI agents, machines, and human identities, today announced its first inclusion in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), among other vendors evaluated in the report.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM 2026 evaluates vendors that manage privileged access for both human and machine identities. Akeyless has built its Runtime Identity Security platform around machine identities, workloads, and AI agents operating across critical enterprise systems, and already secures 1 billion daily machine identity interactions for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations. The company is now extending that foundation into human privileged access, bringing its identity-first, just-in-time approach to a broader PAM market.

"Recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management is an important milestone for Akeyless and we believe this validates the direction we have taken from the beginning," said Oded Hareven, CEO and Co-Founder of Akeyless. "We started with the identities that increasingly run the enterprise: machines, workloads, and AI agents. Now we are bringing that same approach to human privileged access. The future of PAM is one model for governing privileged activity across every identity."

The Akeyless Runtime Identity Security Platform unifies secrets management, workload identity, certificate lifecycle management, PAM and other critical identity controls across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Akeyless delivers a powerful set of capabilities that include:

AI agent access and runtime control: Akeyless SecretlessAI keeps credentials out of AI agents, while Agentic Runtime Authority governs what agents can do once access is granted.

Akeyless SecretlessAI keeps credentials out of AI agents, while Agentic Runtime Authority governs what agents can do once access is granted. Just-in-time credentials and secrets management: Issue short-lived credentials on demand, automate rotation, and centrally govern secrets across cloud, DevOps, Kubernetes, and enterprise environments.

Issue short-lived credentials on demand, automate rotation, and centrally govern secrets across cloud, DevOps, Kubernetes, and enterprise environments. Secretless machine access: Authenticate machines to privileged systems without static secrets using OIDC and SPIFFE/SPIRE-based workload identity, solving the "secret zero" problem.

Authenticate machines to privileged systems without static secrets using OIDC and SPIFFE/SPIRE-based workload identity, solving the "secret zero" problem. Dynamic privileged access: Grant time-bound, least-privilege access to human and machine identities without relying on permanently privileged accounts.

Grant time-bound, least-privilege access to human and machine identities without relying on permanently privileged accounts. Unified PAM and secrets governance: Apply consistent policy, lifecycle controls, and audit across privileged access, secrets, and existing secret stores from a single platform.

Apply consistent policy, lifecycle controls, and audit across privileged access, secrets, and existing secret stores from a single platform. Zero-knowledge architecture: Patented Distributed Fragments Cryptography keeps sensitive cryptographic material secure and under customer control.

The Gartner inclusion follows wider analyst recognition of Akeyless across multiple identity security categories. KuppingerCole named Akeyless an Overall Leader, Product Leader and Innovation Leader in its 2025 Leadership Compass for Enterprise Secrets Management and subsequently named the company a Product Leader and Innovation Leader in Non-Human Identity Management. Akeyless has also received recent industry recognition from the Global InfoSec Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including honors for AI agent identity security, machine identity security, secrets management, and identity and access management.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management to learn more.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, by Paul Mezzera, Shubham Gera, Tarun Rohilla, Scott Brinker, 21, October, 2026

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About Akeyless

Akeyless provides Runtime Identity Security for AI agents, machines and humans. Trusted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises and protecting 1 billion identity interactions daily, its platform issues, enforces, and revokes authority at agentic scale - protecting enterprise systems and data from breaches involving compromised credentials and privilege abuse. Akeyless' AI-agent capabilities include SecretlessAI, which keeps credentials out of agents, and Runtime Authority, which enforces exactly what an agent is allowed to do at the moment of action, blocking unauthorized actions before they run. Learn more at akeyless.io.

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