Impulse London invites the LGBTQ+ community and allies to screenings of Chemtrail: The Journey on 7th and 8th November at 2pm at Rich Mix. The documentary shares the realities of chemsex in London and the search for support and recovery through the lived experiences of Ben, Pank, Declan, and Matthew. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

Chemsex remains a central focus of Impulse London's advocacy work. The organisation raises awareness, signposts people to support, and works to keep Londoners, especially queer men, safe. In 2024 and 2025, it staged Chemtrail and Chemtrail: This is Killing Us, to raise awareness and support harm reduction and recovery. This year's event goes deeper, using lived experience and storytelling to challenge stigma and show that help is available.

WHAT: Documentary screening: Chemtrail: The Journey WHEN: 7th and 8th November at 2pm WHERE: Rich Mix 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA Tickets available at Eventbrite MEDIA CONTACT: Charlie Reynolds, Marketing Director, Impulse London Charlie.Reynolds@impulsegrp.org

Alex Tridico, president of Impulse London, said, "Over the past two years, our Chemtrail events have used art to continue conversations about chemsex in our community. This film takes that further. By listening to people's stories in their own words, we can better understand the different routes people took to find support and recovery, and we hope to make it easier for others to take that first step."

Chemtrail: The Journey was brought to life by LGBTQ+ directors and producers John Reavy and Jordi Estapé Montserrat. Working with Impulse London, the duo have created an emotional film that shares four stories with sensitivity and respect.

Each screening will be followed by a talk exploring themes raised in the documentary, with a focus on support, recovery, and the different experiences and pathways people may take. Tickets are £5 (or pay what you can), and free community tickets are available. All proceeds will go to Controlling Chemsex and London Friend.

Impulse London is a community-led advocacy organisation working with gay and queer men. Through advocacy, events, education and community engagement, Impulse works to create spaces for open conversations around mental health, substance use awareness, sexual health, and social justice. Impulse London is an affinity group of AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 3.3 million people across 50 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. In January 2025, AHF received the MLK, Jr. Social Justice Award, The King Center's highest recognition for an organization leading work in the social justice arena. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026718828/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Charlie Reynolds, Marketing Director, Impulse London Charlie.Reynolds@impulsegrp.org