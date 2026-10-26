Texas-based CPA firm brings together experienced audit professionals and technical specialists to expand access to independent financial statement reporting and SOC 2 examinations for privately held businesses and emerging technology companies.

The Woodlands, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Deen Cadi CPA PLLC (TX) announces the expansion of its independent audit and assurance practice, bringing together experienced audit engagement leaders and technical specialists to serve privately held businesses, emerging technology companies, and growing enterprises nationwide.

Deen Cadi CPA

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The expansion aims to make independent audit opinions, financial statement review reports, and specialized attestation services more accessible to smaller businesses facing increasing expectations from lenders, investors, and enterprise customers.

"Throughout my career, I have observed how expectations placed on businesses evolve as they grow," said Deen Cadi, CPA, Founder and Managing Principal.

"A business should not have to be a large corporation to access the independent assurance expected by sophisticated financial institutions and commercial counterparties. Our objective is to make these services more accessible while maintaining the same professional rigor, objectivity, and independence."

ADDRESSING THE FINANCIAL CREDIBILITY GAP

According to the Federal Reserve Banks' 2026 Small Business Credit Survey, only 42% of employer-firm financing applicants received the full amount requested, while 22% received none.

The FDIC's 2024 Small Business Lending Survey further highlights the role of audited financial information, with 41% of surveyed small banks evaluating audited financial statements for most or all loans in the survey's larger-loan category.

As businesses pursue larger financing arrangements and institutional relationships, independently examined financial information can become increasingly important.

"Our role is not to influence a lender's decision or guarantee financing," Cadi explained. "It is to provide an objective professional examination and issue the appropriate report, allowing stakeholders to make their own informed assessments."

SOC 2 AND TECHNOLOGY ASSURANCE

A principal specialization of the Texas practice is SOC 2 Type I and Type II examinations for software companies, cloud platforms, managed service providers, and other technology-dependent businesses.

Enterprise customers increasingly expect independent reporting on information security and relevant operational controls. For emerging technology companies, SOC 2 can provide a recognized framework for demonstrating credibility when competing for larger contracts.

"A smaller technology company may have exceptional capabilities, but prospective enterprise customers need an appropriate basis for evaluating risks associated with its services," said Cadi.

"SOC 2 provides that framework through independent reporting on the design and, where applicable, operating effectiveness of relevant controls. It allows growing businesses to demonstrate credibility through independently examined evidence rather than relying solely on management representations."

RECOGNIZING THE AICPA'S FORESIGHT

Cadi also acknowledged the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the professionals whose leadership contributed to the development of the SOC reporting framework in 2011.

"What I find particularly remarkable is the foresight behind that initiative. At a time when technology was rapidly reshaping business operations, they recognized the emerging need for a structured, independent approach to evaluating trust, security, and accountability.

Their work demonstrated how the principles that have long defined our profession-independence, objectivity, professional skepticism, and public trust-could remain relevant as the business environment evolved.

With artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital services transforming the global economy, the significance of that early vision is especially evident. I have tremendous respect for those whose foresight helped establish this important professional framework."

EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS AND INDEPENDENCE

The practice brings together experienced audit engagement leaders and specialists in financial reporting, attestation, internal controls, and technology assurance.

Individual engagements are directed by qualified professionals responsible for technical execution, supervision, and compliance with applicable standards.

"An independent opinion has value precisely because it is independent," Cadi emphasized. "Our responsibility is not to validate a predetermined conclusion but to examine evidence objectively and report our conclusions in accordance with professional standards."

AUDIT & ASSURANCE SERVICES

The Texas practice provides financial statement audits and reviews, SOC 2 examinations, lender-related reporting, loan covenant compliance examinations, agreed-upon procedures, transaction-related attestation, financial statement compilations, and specialized internal control examinations.

Deen Cadi, CPA, is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TXCPA). Deen Cadi CPA PLLC (TX) is enrolled in the AICPA Peer Review Program.

ABOUT DEEN CADI CPA

Deen Cadi CPA is a multi-state public accounting practice operating through separately organized professional entities.

Deen Cadi CPA PLLC (TX) provides independent audit and assurance services. Deen Cadi CPA PLLC (FL) provides tax strategy, compliance, and business advisory services. The broader practice also includes entities in Wyoming and Arizona.

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