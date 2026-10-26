Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
78.6236
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
78.6587
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
20/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
78.7570
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
20/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
78.7722
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
21/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
80.6725
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
21/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
80.7073
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
22/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
82.4854
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
22/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
82.3505
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
83.6275
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/10/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
83.5009
XPAR
TOTAL
130 000
80.4675
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026611353/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE