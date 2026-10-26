Original-Research: FRIWO AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



26.10.2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to FRIWO AG Company Name: FRIWO AG ISIN: DE0006201106 Reason for the research: Recommendation: Buy from: 26.10.2026 Target price: 4.80 Last rating change: Analyst: Sebastian Droste

Stronger foundation for earnings recovery

FRIWO AG develops and manufactures power supplies and charging solutions for medical, industrial and other demanding applications. Following several years of restructuring, the 2025 disposals of its E-Drives and DIN-rail activities strengthened the balance sheet and allowed management to concentrate on the core business. We see FRIWO entering a new phase in which established engineering expertise and customer relationships can translate into renewed growth and a recovery in profitability. Its combination of German development capabilities and production in Vietnam provides a competitive base. New customer programmes and broader sales coverage in Europe and the US should increase volumes, while higher utilisation and production efficiencies improve fixed-cost absorption. We forecast revenue to rise from EUR 58.00m in 2026 to EUR 79.11m in 2030, with positive EBIT from 2028 and a 4.8% EBIT margin in 2030. Further operational progress supports a margin above 5% from 2031, consistent with the direction of management's medium-term objective. We initiate FRIWO AG with a Buy recommendation and a target price of EUR 4.80.





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