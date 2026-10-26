Grid curtailment in India reached 6,825 GWh in the first half of 2026, equivalent to 4.9% of renewable generation and already 1.8 times the total recorded in 2025. Solar accounted for 4,729 GWh of that volume. Oversupply curtailment, the energy limited when generation exceeds demand and systems lack the flexibility to absorb, totaled 2,526 GWh over the same period. The losses are concentrated in Rajasthan and Gujarat, particularly in the Bhadla, Bikaner and Fatehgarh clusters. Most of that exposure sits with projects on Temporary General Network Access (T-GNA). Introduced in 2022, T-GNA allows ...

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