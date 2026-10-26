PRESS RELEASE: NACON: SALES FOR THE 2ND QUARTER 2026-2027 AT €40.7M - CONTINUED IMPLEMENTATION OF THE REDEPLOYMENT PLAN

Press release

Lesquin, 26 October 2026 - 18:00

SALES FOR THE 2ND QUARTER 2026-2027 AT €40.7M

HIGH BASE EFFECT ON CATALOGUE ACTIVITY

SOLID PERFORMANCE OF THE ACCESSORIES ACTIVITY

CONTINUED IMPLEMENTATION OF THE REDEPLOYMENT PLAN

Lesquin, October 26, 2026 - Nacon (ISIN FR0013482791) recalls that a judicial reorganisation proceedings (procédure de redressement judiciaire) were opened in respect of the Company by a judgment of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court (Tribunal de commerce de Lille Métropole) dated March 2, 2026 (the "Judicial Reorganisation Proceedings"). The observation period (période d'observation) was extended until March 2, 2027 by a judgment dated July 1, 2026.



In this context, the Company has started, with the assistance of its advisers and the court-appointed administrators (administrateurs judiciaires), the preparation of a reorganisation plan (plan de redressement) including a restructuring of its liabilities., which will be submitted shortly to the Lille Métropole Commercial Court.

SALES FOR THE 2 ND QUARTER 2026-2027

IFRS - €m

Sales

2026-27 2025-26 Change 1st Quarter (April - June) 32.6 31.3 +4.1% 2nd Quarter (July - September) 40.7 46.8 -13.0% Games 27.8 36.7 -24.4% Of which: Catalogue 13.7 22.8 -40.0% Back catalogue 14.1 14.0 +0.9% Accessories 11.6 9.0 +28.7% Other (1) 1.3 1.0 +30.8% 1st Half (April - September) 73.3 78.1 -6.1% Games 50.1 56.4 -11.1% Of which: Catalogue 17.5 28.4 -38.3% Back catalogue 32.6 28.0 +16.4% Accessories 20.8 19.8 +4.6% Other (1) 2.4 1.8 +29.8%

(1) Mobile and Audio sales

Catalogue activity (new games). Second-quarter 2026-2027 sales stood at €13.7m compared to €22.8m in the previous financial year.



The very strong performances of The Mound, which is already among NACON's largest launches, and Tour de France 26 are masked by an exceptionally high base of comparison in the second quarter of 2025-2026, which saw the release of the three major games of the financial year: Hell is Us,Rugby League, and RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business.

The Back Catalogue (games released in previous financial years) recorded sales of €14.1m, up 0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

The Accessories activity recorded sales of €11.6m, up 28.7% compared to the same period in 2025-2026. This growth confirms the recovery of the US market and the success of the new RIG headset ranges.

Trends for the 3 rd quarter 2026-2027

The 3rd quarter of 2026-2027 will benefit from end-of-year sales, new additions to the Accessories range, and the release of several major games, including:

MXGP 26, released on October 1st. This racing game has been very well received and will quickly cover its development costs.

released on October 1st. This racing game has been very well received and will quickly cover its development costs. Hunting Simulator 3, a hunting simulator scheduled for release on October 29, is a proven long-seller.

a hunting simulator scheduled for release on October 29, is a proven long-seller. Edge of Memories, an action & adventure game, will be released on December 3 and already has a good level of wishlists* to date.





Finally, sales of the Accessories activity will be supported by the new RIG headsets and the October release of the new Revolution 5 Unlimited premium controller. The result of years of discussions with the e-sports community, this high-end asymmetric controller under official Playstation 5 license offers major innovations, with an integrated control screen for the first time.

Update on the redeployment plan

NACON has already implemented several measures aiming to enhance its profitability and agility. These actions are structured around two axes:

A redefinition of the scope of development studios, with the effective closure of three entities and restructuring finalized in two studios.

Cost optimization. Staff numbers thus decreased from 1,125 employees as of March 31, 2026, to 814 as of September 30, 2026, with a 28% decrease at headquarters. Marketing expenses were also optimized and adapted to the Group's new scope.

Furthermore, the Group published in its press release of September 22, 2026 the main terms and deadlines of its financial restructuring.

The Company will keep the market informed as its situation evolves and regarding the progress of the Judicial Reorganisation Proceedings.

* Wishlists: Purchase intent

Upcoming events:

First-half 2026-2027 results: November 30, 2026, after market close



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2025/2026: €160.8 million



HEADCOUNT

More than 800 employees



INTERNATIONAL

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

NACON is a BIGBEN group company created in 2019 to optimize its know-how in strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 12 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON combines 30 years of expertise to serve players.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:

Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00



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