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ACCESS Newswire
26.10.2026 19:26 Uhr
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WorkMax Releases New Resource Examining Why Labor Costs Don't Match Estimates

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction time tracking app, and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, released a new resource titled "Why Don't My Labor Costs Match My Estimates?" It examines why actual labor costs drift from estimates and how accurate time tracking helps contractors address inconsistencies early.

The drift is a common frustration. Even with a well-planned estimate, many contractors see higher than expected labor costs a few weeks into a project.

The cause is often labor data that is incomplete, delayed or inaccurate. When time is recorded late or is charged to the wrong job or cost code, project managers may not realize a job is over budget until payroll has already been processed.

The blog covers how contractors can keep labor costs in line with their estimates by:

  • Recording time in the field as work happens
  • Sharing labor data between the field and office in real-time, so project managers aren't working from week-old numbers
  • Tracking hours by job and cost code from clock in, and catching overtime before it erodes margins

Construction time tracking software - like WorkMax - puts these best practices into action by allowing crews to clock in and out directly from the jobsite, so office teams see labor activity instantly. With hours captured as the work happens, tracked time and estimated labor stay connected and differences between the two surface while there's still time to act.

To see how field time tracking helps actual labor costs match estimates, read the full resource now. Click here to learn more.

WorkMax

WorkMax, a Foundation Software company, is a leading provider of construction mobile time tracking apps and other workforce management solutions. Contractors capitalize on WorkMax's modern technology to connect their field and office with modules like TIME, ASSETS, FORMS and Insight. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-releases-new-resource-examining-why-labor-costs-dont-mat-1237288

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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