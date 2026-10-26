Cenmed Enterprises: Cenmed Establishes Strategic Presence at HELIX as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

New Brunswick-based healthcare and life sciences company joins the HELIX innovation ecosystem as it expands its technology, services and capabilities

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Cenmed Enterprises, a New Brunswick-based healthcare and life sciences company, today announced that it is establishing a strategic presence at HELIX, marking another step in the company's evolution from a traditional medical and laboratory distributor into a broader, technology-enabled partner to healthcare, research and life sciences organizations.

The move brings Cenmed into one of New Jersey's emerging centers for healthcare, research, entrepreneurship and life sciences innovation, while keeping the company's next phase of growth firmly rooted in the city it has called home for more than 15 years.

Cenmed will join the community through Portal Innovations at HELIX, creating a presence within an environment designed to connect scientists, entrepreneurs, healthcare organizations, investors and established industry partners.

For Cenmed, whose headquarters and operations are located just minutes away on Jersey Avenue, the decision is less about real estate and more about proximity to innovation, emerging companies, scientific talent and organizations helping shape the future of healthcare and life sciences.

"Cenmed has been part of the New Brunswick business community for more than 15 years, but the company we are building for the next decade looks very different from the company we were even five years ago," said Rizwan Chaudhry, CEO of Cenmed Enterprises. "We are expanding beyond distribution into technology, asset management, inventory intelligence, kitting and increasingly sophisticated operational solutions. HELIX puts us in the middle of an ecosystem that reflects where Cenmed is going."

From Distribution to an Integrated Life Sciences Platform

Founded in 1992, Cenmed has grown from its roots in medical and laboratory distribution to provide specialty sourcing, clinical and laboratory kitting, inventory management, equipment maintenance, calibration and asset management, and technology-enabled operational services.

Among Cenmed's latest investments is Vueline, the company's technology platform designed to provide greater visibility into assets, inventory, operational performance and business intelligence across healthcare and life sciences environments. Born out of Cenmed's Equipment Maintenance Management Services (EMMS) division, Vueline was developed in response to the limitations of existing software, turning firsthand operational challenges into an opportunity to innovate and create a more integrated solution for its customers.

"Some of our best ideas have come from challenges we've encountered while serving our customers," Chaudhry said. "Vueline is a great example of that. We saw an opportunity to connect what existing systems couldn't, giving organizations a clearer picture of what equipment they own, where it is, how it's maintained, what inventory they have and where they can operate more efficiently."

Building Alongside the Next Generation of Life Sciences Companies

Cenmed's presence at HELIX also provides an opportunity to engage with emerging healthcare and life sciences companies earlier in their development and support them as their scientific and operational requirements grow.

"There is something exciting about being around companies while they are still building," Chaudhry said. "We want to know the scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators early, understand what they are trying to accomplish and build relationships that can grow as they grow."

The HELIX environment creates opportunities for interaction among researchers, entrepreneurs, healthcare organizations, investors, economic development organizations and established companies. For Cenmed, that concentration creates opportunities for collaboration, customer engagement, industry programming and exposure to new ideas.

Growing in New Brunswick

The announcement continues Cenmed's more than 15-year commitment to New Brunswick. Its existing Jersey Avenue headquarters will remain the company's primary operational base, while HELIX provides another point of connection to the region's growing innovation community.

"What's happening in New Brunswick right now is significant," Chaudhry said. "Healthcare, academic medicine, research, entrepreneurship, economic development and industry are increasingly coming together in the same place. We believe New Brunswick has the ingredients to become an even more important life sciences hub, and Cenmed intends to be part of that growth."

Cenmed views its initial presence at HELIX as the beginning of a relationship that can develop as both organizations grow.

"We're starting with a presence, but we're thinking much bigger than that," Chaudhry added. "As HELIX grows and as Cenmed grows, we see opportunities for our role here to grow as well."

About Cenmed Enterprises

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Cenmed Enterprises supports healthcare systems, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, universities and government organizations through medical and laboratory distribution, specialty sourcing, clinical and laboratory kitting, inventory management, equipment maintenance and asset management, and technology-enabled operational solutions.

As a second-generation, family-owned company, Cenmed combines national capabilities with a high-touch service model focused on flexibility, responsiveness and long-term customer partnerships.

For more information about Cenmed and its expanding technology, products and services, visit www.cenmed.com.

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Media Contacts

Cenmed

Jacqueline Corprew, Director of Service

Jacqueline.corprew@cenmed.com | 732-447-1114

SOURCE: Cenmed Enterprises

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cenmed-establishes-strategic-presence-at-helix-as-company-enters-next-1241674