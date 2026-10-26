

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $280.559 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $396.587 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 27.7% to $2.685 billion from $3.715 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $280.559 Mln. vs. $396.587 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $2.685 Bln vs. $3.715 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.31 To $ 3.37



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