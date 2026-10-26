

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $459 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $1.122 billion, or $7.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 18.2% to $3.047 billion from $3.726 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $459 Mln. vs. $1.122 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.96 vs. $7.11 last year. -Revenue: $3.047 Bln vs. $3.726 Bln last year.



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