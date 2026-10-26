Simple Cosmetics LLC: Simple Cosmetics Expands Its Skin Care and Hair Care Line at SimpleCosmeticsPro.com

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Simple Cosmetics LLC today announced an expanded personal care line, sold online at simplecosmeticspro.com. The line includes skin care and hair care products. Copper Glow was first sold through Simple Peptide (simplepeptide.com), a sister business founded by the same team. More than 20,000 jars of Copper Glow Firming Cream have been sold, and the Simple Cosmetics store has completed more than 1,200 orders since May 2026.

The line

Copper Glow Firming Cream (50 ml), a copper-peptide cosmetic cream

Cell Revival X cream

cream EyeGlow Barrier Repair eye cream and HyperGlow Brightening Serum

Copper Charge Shampoo and Conditioner, sold separately or as a bundle

Customers can buy individual products or subscribe to monthly delivery, which saves 10% and includes a 60-day money-back guarantee on subscriptions.

"We want to make personal care products with clear, straightforward ingredient lists," said Alex Ehrenthal, who co-founded Simple Cosmetics LLC with Melissa Ehrenthal.

About Simple Cosmetics

Simple Cosmetics LLC, based in Boca Raton, Florida, makes skin care and hair care products sold at simplecosmeticspro.com. Its products are cosmetics and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media contact

Alex Ehrenthal | alex@simplecosmetics.com | 561-501-1570

Simple Cosmetics LLC, 10055 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33498

SOURCE: Simple Cosmetics LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/simple-cosmetics-expands-its-skin-care-and-hair-care-line-at-simplecos-1242057