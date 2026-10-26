American Medical Administrators, Inc.: Marvin Smoot Named Chief Executive Officer of Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center

Experienced healthcare executive to lead continued growth, operational excellence, and expanded access to care across the region.

MARSHALL, MO / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center (MVRMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marvin Smoot as Chief Executive Officer.

Smoot brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience and a proven record of strengthening hospital operations, improving financial performance, expanding access to care and advancing long-term organizational growth. Throughout his career, he has served in senior leadership roles with leading healthcare organizations across the Midwest, including Bothwell Regional Health Center and CommonSpirit Health.

Smoot served as a Division President with CommonSpirit Health, providing executive oversight for hospitals and clinics across North Dakota and Minnesota. His leadership experience includes strategic planning, physician recruitment, service line development, operational improvement and innovative approaches to rural healthcare delivery.

"Marvin's experience, strategic vision and commitment to organizational excellence make him an outstanding choice to lead Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center," said Nick DeStefane, CEO of American Medical Administrators (AMA). "He brings a deep understanding of rural healthcare and a demonstrated ability to strengthen organizations while keeping patient care and community needs at the center of every decision."

In 2025, Smoot was recognized as Administrator of the Year by Custom Learning Systems for his contributions to healthcare leadership and organizational excellence.

Smoot holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Sioux Falls and a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University. He also completed doctoral studies in Organizational Leadership.

As CEO, Smoot will focus on strengthening clinical services, supporting physician recruitment and retention, fostering strong provider partnerships and ensuring Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center remains well-positioned to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the region.

"I am honored to join Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center and become part of this community," said Smoot. "Healthcare is ultimately about people. By investing in our employees, partnering with physicians, and maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence, we can continue delivering exceptional care and ensuring our organization remains strong for the patients and communities who depend on us. I look forward to working alongside our team to build on the hospital's strengths and continue expanding access to high-quality healthcare throughout the region."

Raised in Minnesota, Smoot has dedicated much of his career to serving healthcare organizations and communities throughout the Midwest. He is widely respected for his collaborative leadership style, focus on organizational excellence, and commitment to ensuring rural healthcare organizations remain strong and sustainable for future generations.

About MVRMC and AMA

Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center, formerly Fitzgibbon Hospital, is a community hospital serving Marshall, Saline County, and the surrounding region. Operated by American Medical Administrators, Inc. (AMA), the hospital provides essential inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and specialty healthcare services close to home.

AMA is committed to strengthening local healthcare through continued investment in the hospital's people, facilities, technology, and services. Our focus is on building a strong, sustainable future for Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center while ensuring patients and families throughout the region continue to have access to high-quality, dependable care for years to come. For more information, visit www.amadministrators.com.

Media Contact

Suzanne Grossman

Vice President of Marketing

AMA

314-452-7576

info@amadministrators.com

SOURCE: American Medical Administrators, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/marvin-smoot-named-chief-executive-officer-of-missouri-valley-regiona-1242079