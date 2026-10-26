Tutors International: New PGCE will help parents choose a private tutor with confidence

New PGCE will help parents choose a private tutor with confidence

OXFORD, England, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new postgraduate qualification designed specifically for professional tutors aims to give families a clearer picture of the training behind a tutor's work. The PGCE Tutoring is delivered by UWE Bristol, with advisory input from Adam Caller, founder of Tutors International.

When choosing a tutor, parents may look beyond subject knowledge. They may also want to know what training a tutor has completed, how they support a child's progress and what safeguarding checks are in place.

Yet there is no UK regulatory body for private tutors, and tutors are not required to hold a teaching qualification. Tutors International research suggests many adults assume otherwise.

The survey of 2,010 UK adults found that:

54% of UK adults believe tutors must hold a recognised teaching qualification

39% believe tutors must be registered with a regulatory body

53% believe tutors must hold a DBS check

Only 7% knew there is currently no UK regulatory body for private tutors[1]

The findings come as private tutoring becomes more common. The Sutton Trust's Private Tutoring 2026 report found that 29% of secondary school pupils in England and Wales had received private tutoring, up from 18% twenty years ago. In London, the figure was 45%.[2]

The PGCE Tutoring is designed for one-to-one and small-group teaching. It develops tutors' skills in adapting teaching to individual learners, supporting progress and applying evidence-informed approaches. The course also covers safeguarding, inclusive practice and professional standards.

Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International, said:

"Parents place enormous trust in tutors. They invite them into their homes and invest in their children's futures. Many also assume there are professional standards operating behind the scenes."

"This qualification gives tutors a structured way to develop and demonstrate their professional practice. For parents, it offers useful information about a tutor's training, alongside the experience and personal fit they will also want to consider."

Mark Avery, Senior Lecturer in Education at UWE Bristol and programme leader, said:

"Choosing a tutor is a significant decision for families. Effective tutoring depends on more than subject knowledge alone. This PGCE gives tutors a rigorous, practice-focused route to develop their skills and reflect on their impact, while giving families clearer information about the professional learning behind their practice."

The PGCE is a postgraduate qualification, but it does not create a legal requirement for tutors to hold one. Families will still want to ask about a tutor's experience, approach and safeguarding checks, and consider whether they are the right fit for their child.

The PGCE Tutoring is delivered by UWE Bristol and designed for professional tutors working in one-to-one and small-group learning.

The one-year, part-time course is delivered online. The first cohort begins in January 2027, and enrolment is open.

More information about the course.

Mark Avery is available at mark3.avery@uwe.ac.uk.

Adam Caller is available for interview and comment. Previous interviews.

Notes to editors

Sources

[1] Tutors International survey of 2,010 UK adults, October 2024.

[2] Sutton Trust, Private Tutoring 2026 (February 2026).

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