Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Members of the CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") team, together with Munro Partners, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the CI Munro International Growth Equity Fund (TSX: CMIG) (TSX: CMIG.U).





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The actively managed ETF provides investors with access to a portfolio of growth-oriented companies located primarily outside Canada and the United States. Leveraging Munro Partners' global growth investment approach, CMIG seeks to identify companies benefiting from long-term structural changes and evolving market opportunities. Available in both Canadian-dollar and U.S.-dollar hedged ETF series, the fund expands the CI Munro lineup and enhances access to international growth opportunities.

The launch further strengthens CI GAM's partnership with Munro Partners and broadens the range of global growth investment solutions available to investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321058