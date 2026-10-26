Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Essential Oils Market Size to Reach $29.52 Bn by 2031 Amid Growing Demand for Aromatherapy and Pharmaceutical Applications, Says Mordor Intelligence

Essential Oils Market Size to Reach $29.52 Bn by 2031 Amid Growing Demand for Aromatherapy and Pharmaceutical Applications, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the essential oils market size is estimated to increase to $20.08 billion in 2026 before reaching $29.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.10% during 2026-2031. Growing awareness of mental health is extending aromatherapy beyond traditional spas into hospitals and workplaces, while pharmaceutical interest in the potential antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and respiratory properties of essential oils is broadening their applications. Europe remains the largest market by value, while Asia-Pacific is gaining momentum in both production and consumption.

Key Factors Shaping the Essential Oils Market

Aromatherapy Expands Beyond Traditional Wellness Settings

Growing awareness of mental health is supporting the use of aromatherapy in a wider range of environments, including hospitals and workplaces. This expansion beyond traditional spa settings creates opportunities for essential oil suppliers to serve additional wellness applications. As use cases diversify, product consistency, reliable sourcing, and suitability for specific applications remain important considerations for market participants.

Pharmaceutical Applications Broaden Industry Interest

The pharmaceutical industry is exploring essential oils for their potential antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and respiratory properties. This interest is broadening the range of applications under consideration and creating opportunities for suppliers serving pharmaceutical and healthcare-related customers. Consistent ingredient quality and appropriate product specifications remain important as companies assess the suitability of essential oils for different uses.

Asia-Pacific Production Strengthens Regional Supply Opportunities

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, reaching a 10.25% CAGR by 2031 in essential oil production and consumption, with India and China increasing production of mint, lemongrass, and citrus oils used widely in personal care products. This regional expansion strengthens the importance of sourcing networks and production capabilities as demand develops. Europe remains the largest market by value, creating a contrasting regional landscape in which established market demand coexists with Asia-Pacific's growing production and consumption base.

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"The essential oils market is benefiting from the expansion of aromatherapy into new settings and growing interest in pharmaceutical applications. At the same time, Europe's position as the largest market and Asia-Pacific's increasing production of mint, lemongrass, and citrus oils highlight the importance of both demand access and sourcing capabilities. For suppliers, maintaining consistent quality while aligning product portfolios with application-specific requirements will be critical to competing in this moderately fragmented market," says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Essential Oils Market Segment Insights: Product Types, Sources, and Applications

The essential oils market is segmented by product type, source, nature, application, and geography.

By product type: Orange oil, lemon oil, and other essential oils.

Orange oil, lemon oil, and other essential oils. By source: Flowers, herbs and spices, and other sources.

Flowers, herbs and spices, and other sources. By nature: Conventional and organic/certified organic.

Conventional and organic/certified organic. By application: Food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other applications.

Regional Outlook: Europe Leads as Asia-Pacific Gains Momentum

Europe remains the largest regional market in terms of value. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in production and consumption, with India and China contributing to the supply of mint, lemongrass, and citrus oils used in personal care products. North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa also form part of the global market landscape. Regional opportunities are influenced by production capabilities, consumer demand, and the requirements of industries that use essential oils as ingredients.

Competitive Landscape: A Moderately Fragmented Market

The essential oils market is moderately fragmented, with several companies competing for market share. Participants serve a range of applications across wellness, personal care, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. As demand broadens, product quality, sourcing capabilities, and the ability to meet differing customer specifications remain important competitive considerations.

Key Companies in the Essential Oils

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Givaudan SA

doTERRA International LLC

Young Living Essential Oils, LC

Symrise AG

Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence

Mint Essential Oils Market: The global mint essential oils market is estimated at $1.22 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach $2.03 billion by 2031, growing at a 10.72% CAGR. Demand acceleration is driven by pharmaceutical, confectionery, and oral-care formulators shifting from synthetic aroma chemicals to authentic botanical feedstocks with verifiable origin records. With production concentrated in India and the United States, suppliers with long-term grower contracts and auditable distillation practices are commanding pricing premiums over volatile spot-market transactions.

Europe Essential Oils Market Size: The Europe essential oils market is projected to expand from $3.74 billion in 2026 to $5.60 billion by 2031, advancing at an 8.41% CAGR. While climate-induced harvest volatility in southern France increases regional reliance on imported raw botanicals, volume expansion remains anchored by citrus fractions in clean-label beverages and concentrated floral absolutes in fine fragrance. Multinational flavor and fragrance houses are scaling supercritical CO2 extraction and internal toxicological screening to navigate escalating testing overhead under REACH and the EU 2023/1545 allergen-disclosure directives.

Asia-Pacific Essential Oils Market Share: The Asia-Pacific essential oils market is valued at $2.65 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to reach $3.94 billion by 2031, recording an 8.26% CAGR. Market growth is propelled by stringent regulatory caps on synthetic microplastics, escalating domestic aromatherapy demand, and Japan's expanding senior-care wellness applications. Regional processors are adopting cold-press and supercritical carbon dioxide extraction technologies to eliminate solvent-residue risks, while vertically integrated producers secure stronger operating margins across clean-label cosmetic and personal-care formulations.

About Mordor Intelligence

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