Kos Biotechnology Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Golden Age Health to Accelerate Global Access to Rare Disease Therapies

Golden Age Health is co-founded and chaired by Michel Vounatsos, former Biogen CEO and Merck President

NEW YORK and ATHENS, Greece and SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kos Biotechnology Partners ("Kos"), a global life sciences investment firm bridging the U.S. and European biopharma ecosystems, today announced a strategic investment in Golden Age Health (GAH) through its inaugural fund, Kos BioVentures. As part of this partnership, Alex Tzoukas, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kos Biotechnology Partners, will join the Golden Age Health Board of Directors.

Golden Age Health is an innovative specialty pharmaceutical platform dedicated to bringing approved and near-approved rare and specialty disease medicines to underserved patient populations across Greater China, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf regions. Kos Biotechnology Partners, backed by institutional investors including the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI), leverages its distinct US and European footprint to connect international therapeutic breakthroughs with major global commercial pathways.

The investment will be used to fuel the expansion of Golden Age Health's commercial presence and portfolio in Greater China and Asia-Pacific, and accelerate the cross-border flow of biotech innovation between Western markets and Asia.

"Golden Age Health has built an exceptional operational framework capable of managing complex regulatory and commercial landscapes that many Western biotech companies simply cannot navigate alone," said Alex Tzoukas, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Kos Biotechnology Partners and newly appointed Board Member of Golden Age Health. "I look forward to working closely with Michel, Yossi, Reda, and the Board to help scale their commercial footprint and infrastructure, expand their innovative portfolio, and create a two-way bridge that also brings high-potential Asian biotech innovation into Western clinical pipelines."

"We are thrilled to welcome the experienced team at Kos Biotechnology Partners as a strategic investor and Alex Tzoukas to our Board of Directors at this pivotal stage of our growth," added Michel Vounatsos, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Golden Age Health. "Our mission has always been to put patients first by establishing robust ecosystems that translate clinical innovation into tangible patient access, and Alex and Simos share this deep vision. Their transatlantic reach and biopharma and investment expertise will be instrumental as we scale our portfolio of approved rare disease medicines and solidify our position as the partner of choice for global biopharma in Greater China and Asia-Pacific."

"Kos brings institutional capital and a vast network at the point where our China business is scaling and our partnership pipeline is maturing," said Yossi Ben Amram, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy & Operations Officer of Golden Age Health. "Alex's experience on the Board will strengthen our governance as we prepare the company for its next stage of growth."

"We are very excited to partner with Michel and his co-founders at Golden Age Health and back a world-class leadership team that is solving one of the most critical challenges in modern medicine: regional market access for rare diseases," said Dr. Simos Simeonidis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Kos Biotechnology Partners. "By combining Kos' biopharma network and life sciences investment expertise with Golden Age Health's unique operational capabilities, we are building a seamless gateway that ensures breakthrough therapies reach the patients who need them most, regardless of geography."

About Kos Biotechnology Partners

Kos Biotechnology Partners is a global life sciences investment firm based in New York and Athens, Greece. Founded by Dr. Simos Simeonidis and Alex Tzoukas, Kos manages $125 million in assets and invests across all stages of development in therapeutic breakthroughs, biodefense, and tech-enabled pharma services. For more information, visit kosbp.com.

About Golden Age Health

Golden Age Health (GAH) is a Singapore-headquartered commercial platform for rare and specialty disease medicines in Greater China and Asia-Pacific. GAH partners with Western and Asian biopharma companies to bring approved and near-approved therapies to patients, acting as their commercial partner through flexible models that range from commercial services, distribution and promotion to profit-share and in-licensing. GAH offers an end-to-end model covering regulatory strategy, market access, commercialization and real-world evidence generation. The company was co-founded in 2023 by Michel Vounatsos, former CEO of Biogen, Yossi Ben Amram, former President EURAM at MSD, and Reda Rebib, former healthcare investor at EQT. Learn more at www.gahbioventures.com.

Media Contact:

Kos Biotechnology Partners

info@kosbp.com

Golden Age Health

info@gahbioventures.com

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