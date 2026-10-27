Kaspersky Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Global APT Intelligence & Attribution

Recognition highlights Kaspersky's capabilities in advanced threat intelligence, adversary attribution, and intelligence-led cybersecurity.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Kaspersky with the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Global APT Intelligence & Attribution. The recognition reflects Kaspersky's strategic approach to advanced persistent threat (APT) research, cyber threat intelligence, and attribution, as well as its development of integrated cybersecurity capabilities designed to address increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

As organizations navigate an evolving threat landscape shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), expanding cloud environments, and increasingly complex cyberattacks, actionable threat intelligence and proactive defense strategies have become increasingly important. Kaspersky draws on nearly three decades of cybersecurity research, global threat telemetry, threat attribution expertise, and AI-assisted security analytics to support organizations in identifying, investigating, and responding to emerging threats.

A defining aspect of Kaspersky's approach is its use of threat data to develop contextualized intelligence that helps organizations understand adversary behavior, investigate suspicious activity, and strengthen security operations. Through specialized research teams, including its Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) and Kaspersky Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (ICS CERT), the company investigates advanced threats and produces intelligence to support proactive threat hunting, incident investigation, and response.

Kaspersky's broader cybersecurity portfolio connects threat intelligence with endpoint protection, extended detection and response (XDR), security information and event management (SIEM), cloud security, network security, and managed security services. These capabilities support visibility across distributed environments and enable organizations to coordinate detection, investigation, and response activities within increasingly complex IT infrastructures.

The company's capabilities also encompass APT research, cyber attribution, industrial cybersecurity, and AI-assisted security operations. By combining machine learning and automated analytics with expert human validation, Kaspersky supports threat analysis while maintaining the analytical rigor required for reliable intelligence assessments. Its contributions to the broader cybersecurity ecosystem include research publications, industry collaboration, partner enablement, and cybersecurity training initiatives.

Beyond technical capabilities, Kaspersky emphasizes transparency, governance, and secure development practices as elements of enterprise cybersecurity. Initiatives such as its Transparency Centers, alongside independent security assessments and internationally recognized certifications, reflect its efforts to address customer expectations concerning security assurance, regulatory requirements, and data handling.

Commenting on Kaspersky's strategic positioning, Sapan Agarwal, SVP, Frost & Sullivan, said, "Kaspersky effectively aligns its portfolio with evolving enterprise security requirements by integrating threat intelligence, platform consolidation, cloud protection, and governance. This intelligence-led approach strengthens operational resilience, simplifies security management, and enhances its competitive positioning amid increasingly complex cyber threat landscapes."

"Turning high-confidence threat intelligence into a reliable foundation for corporate growth is the core driver of our strategy. Earning this prestigious recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a powerful validation of our approach. As organizations navigate complex digital transformations, cloud migrations, and tightening regulatory environments, cyber risk management becomes a boardroom priority. Being named Company of the Year proves that Kaspersky Threat Intelligence provides enterprises with the exact clarity, completeness, and credibility they need to neutralize advanced adversaries and ensure long-term business development," comments Gleb Gritsai, VP, Corporate Products at Kaspersky.

Through its investment in research, threat intelligence, and integrated security capabilities, Kaspersky demonstrates an approach aligned with the evolving requirements of the Global APT Intelligence & Attribution market. Its combination of adversary research, attribution expertise, and operational security technologies supports organizations seeking to strengthen their understanding of advanced threats and improve their cybersecurity response.

Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Global APT Intelligence & Attribution acknowledges Kaspersky's performance and strategic direction within this market. The recognition highlights the role of intelligence-driven cybersecurity in helping organizations assess emerging threats, inform security decisions, and strengthen resilience against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

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About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure and governments around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com .

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