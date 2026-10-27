Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
25+ Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Wie Ölexperten für SEAS den Abbau von Meeresbodenmineralien vorantreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 00:48 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Starmus Foundation: The Island of The Stars, La Palma, Hosts Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman

The Island of The Stars, La Palma, Hosts Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman

CANARY ISLANDS, Spain, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the iconic sound of Sir Brian May's legendary Red Special guitar and the extraordinary voices of Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman to the groundbreaking discoveries of Nobel Prize-winning scientists, from NASA's Artemis II astronauts preparing for humanity's return to the Moon to historic tributes to Stephen Hawking and Jane Goodall, STARMUS VIII - The Search for Truth brought together an extraordinary constellation of scientific minds, legendary musicians, explorers and visionary thinkers for six unforgettable days in the Canary Islands.

Held across Tenerife and La Palma from 17 to 22 October 2026, the eighth edition of STARMUS transformed the islands into a global stage for scientific discovery, artistic excellence and some of the most important conversations shaping humanity's future.

Founded by astrophysicist Dr. Garik Israelian and legendary Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Sir Brian May, STARMUS once again demonstrated its unique ability to bridge science, music and society, bringing complex scientific ideas to audiences through extraordinary encounters, performances and shared experiences.

In an extraordinary exchange in La Palma with Reid Wiseman, Commander of the Artemis II mission to the moon, astrophysicist and Starmus co-founder Garik Israelian asked him how it felt to be at the Starmus VIII Festival in La Palma when "15 years ago we were here with Neil Armstrong Alexei Leonov, Jim Lovell, Charlie Hewitt, Buzz Aldrin, lots of scientists, Brian May…." Commander Wiseman responded, "I am here in La Palma and Alexei Leonov was one of the first people to talk to me before I launched to the International Space Station in 2014, and then Jim Lovell sent us a greeting when we went around the far side of the moon in 2014 on Artemis II…amazing to be connected through all those years."

Media Contacts:

US: Dan DuPont, dupont0708@gmail.com, +1 202 380 7558

UK/EU: Nicole Ettinger, nicole@ettingerpr.com, +44 7515 394107

Spain: Carlos Esteban, cesteban@llys.global, +34 699 55 2854

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-island-of-the-stars-la-palma-hosts-artemis-ii-commander-reid-wiseman-302920021.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.