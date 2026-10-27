Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000

8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (8,471)

8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))

8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (8,471)

8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 23,154

8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 23,154

8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 2.73

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: N/A