Barton Gold Holdings Limited: 30 September 2026 Quarterly Activities Report

Highlights
Tunkillia Gold Project, SA (100%)
- 38,760m 'Phase 2' reverse circulation (RC) and diamond (DD) drilling completed, for total 57,653m RC and DD in past 12 months (read)
- Further high-grade assays returned throughout all open pit areas, including highest-grade assays to-date in S1 / S2 Starter Pits (read) and confirmation of new shallow high-grade mineralisation (read)
- JORC Mineral Resources Estimates (MRE) updates pending for both gold (target Q4 CY26) and silver (target Q1 CY27)
- Infrastructure sterilisation drilling program underway (read)
- Environmental Scoping Report approved as key first step in South Australian Mining Lease (ML) approvals process (read)
- Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) underway for large-scale gold production, targeting publication by the end of Q1 CY27 (read)
Challenger Gold Project, SA (100%)
- Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) ongoing, with the existing Central Gawler Mill (CGM) confirmed suitable for recommissioning (read)
- JORC MRE update pending
Tolmer Silver Discovery, SA (100%)
- Numerous high-grade assays extend Tolmer silver discovery to 500m strike length (read) following 3,677m follow up drilling (read)
- Geological model pending; expedited metallurgical testwork to start after preliminary trial yields >100,000 g/t Ag concentrate (read)
Corporate
- Target 1 December 2026 closure of US register following transition from sponsored OTCQB to unsponsored OTC quotation (read)
Well positioned to deliver all major forecast milestones, with $23.2m cash and >250,000L strategic diesel reserve on hand
ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (Barton or the Company)
ACN: 633 442 618
ABN: 36 633 442 618
Level 22, 30 Pirie Street
Adelaide SA 5000
T: +61 8 8379 7166
E: contact@bartongold.com.au
www.bartongold.com.au
Stock Codes:
ASX: BGD
OTC PINK: BGDFF
FRA: BGD3
Capital Structure+
271.9m Ordinary Shares
13.2m unlisted options
Working Capital
Cash: $23.2 million*
Debt: Nil
+ Refer to ASX announcement dated 20 October 2026 for full details of securities.
* Barton also has a further ~$4.5m cash (not included in this $23.2m) which is posted as security for rehabilitation bank guarantees.
Commenting on the Company's September 2026 quarter, Barton MD Alexander Scanlon said:
"The work of our September 2026 quarter sets Barton up to deliver several JORC Resources updates for gold and silver, and technical studies, across our portfolio. We are also accelerating Tunkillia through pre-development programs as quickly as possible following recent Government approvals of its environmental Scoping Report.
"We are in an excellent position to deliver these key value-add milestones over the coming 9 months, with all underlying work programs fully funded by $23 million cash on hand and our own strategic diesel reserve."
TUNKILLIA GOLD PROJECT (100%)
Pre-feasibility study ongoing
A PFS formally commenced last quarter with GRES appointed to lead this work.1 GRES is a highly regarded Australian engineering consultancy and contractor with global mineral processing expertise.
The PFS will build upon Tunkillia's Optimised Scoping Study (OSS) which outlined a compelling development for ~120,000oz gold and ~260,000oz silver production annually, with a rapid project payback profile. At current gold and silver prices, Tunkillia is modelled to produce approximately $1.75 billion operating profit during the first ~27 months alone, paying back up-front development capex ~4x over during this short time.2
Multiple work programs are underway to support the PFS and Mining ML application, including substantial upgrade drilling programs targeting increased quantity, grade and classification of 'S1' and 'S2' pit materials.3 Barton anticipates publication of the PFS by the end of Q1 CY27.
JORC MRE updates for gold and silver pending
A total of 57,653m was drilled across 520 RC and DD holes during 'Phase 1' and 'Phase 2' upgrade drilling.4
Five announcements during the quarter (and subsequently) reported the results of 'Phase 2' drilling, including shallow high-grade infill assays from Tunkillia's 'Starter Pits'.5
Collectively, these assays appear to reinforce the theory for new, shallow high-grade mineralisation which could potentially increase the grade profile of this mineralisation for Tunkillia's upcoming PFS, with material implications for modelled economic returns.6
With analyses of all assays complete, Barton is now remodelling all Tunkillia mineralisation. A JORC MRE update for gold is pending, and a JORC MRE update for silver is planned for Q1 CY27 along with Tunkillia's PFS.
Infrastructure sterilisation drilling underway
A sterilisation drilling program at Tunkillia commenced during the quarter. Drilling is designed to test multiple potential locations for infrastructure such as waste dumps, tailings storage facilities, and processing plant to ensure these are not sited over potentially valuable mineralisation.7
Environmental Scoping Report approved
An Environmental Scoping Report was approved during the quarter by the Department for Energy & Mining (DEM) South Australia, with whom Barton has been working to identify key stakeholder considerations.8 Barton has been working with the Government of South Australia, through the DEM, to identify key stakeholder interest, social and environmental risks, and other important considerations for the development of Tunkillia.
The environmental Scoping Report establishes and generally defines the environmental studies and modelling, community engagement, and other key programs that must be completed to obtain development approvals. By agreeing this scope at an early stage, development proponents are able to more confidently execute well defined programs while reducing costs and uncertainty, therefore enabling expedited approvals processes.
The Government's approval of Tunkillia's environmental Scoping Report is therefore a key first step in its ML and development approvals processes and now serves as the official terms of reference for future approvals.
The several programs contemplated therein are already underway, as Barton targets expedited development. A copy of Tunkillia's approved environmental Scoping Report can be found on DEM's website here.
Latest 'Phase 2' drilling results
'Phase 2' drilling produced some of Tunkillia's best assays to-date, including:9
|Hole ID
Interval
Including:
|TKB0499
|13m @ 5.01 g/t Au from 55m depth
|3m @ 15.8 g/t Au from 62m depth
|TKB0536
|17m @ 3.09 g/t Au from 100m depth
1m @ 8.90 g/t Au from 102m depth, and
1m @ 36.9 g/t Au from 108m depth
|TKB0574
|19m @ 2.87 g/t Au from 137m depth (EOH)
|6m @ 7.18 g/t Au from 143m depth
|TKB0639
|6m @ 6.61 g/t Au from 70m depth
|1m @ 32.4 g/t Au from 73m depth
|TKB0660
|20m @ 2.14 g/t Au from 63m depth
|6m @ 5.13 g/t Au from 63m depth
|TKB0667
|21m @ 3.62 g/t Au from 57m depth
|6m @ 7.30 g/t Au from 63m depth
|TKB0668
|50m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 62m depth
3m @ 5.32 g/t Au from 65m depth, and
1m @ 4.56 g/t Au from 86m depth
|TKB0674
|11m @ 8.73 g/t Au from 68m depth
|2m @ 36.9 g/t Au from 71m depth
|TKB0676
|20m @ 2.06 g/t Au from 50m depth
1m @ 4.29 g/t Au from 56m depth
3m @ 5.68 g/t Au from 58m depth
|TKB0678
|11m @ 5.51 g/t Au from 14m depth
|2m @ 24.7 g/t Au from 16m depth
|TKB0693
|10m @ 4.30 g/t Au from 54m depth
1m @ 10.5 g/t Au from 54m depth, and
1m @ 10.7 g/t Au from 56m depth, and
1m @ 9.60 g/t Au from 58m depth
|TKB0703
|24m @ 4.51 g/t Au from 47m depth
|2m @ 16.7 g/t Au from 53m depth
|TKB0714
|42m @ 1.12 g/t Au from 139m depth
1m @ 2.70 g/t Au from 166m depth, and
2m @ 6.80 g/t Au from 169m depth, and
2m @ 2.89 g/t Au from 174m depth
|TKB0724
|26m @ 2.79 g/t Au from 126m depth
1m @ 53.5 g/t Au from 129m depth
|TKB0742
|21m @ 4.13 g/t Au from 61m depth
2m @ 29.9 g/t Au from 79m depth
|TKB0744
|29m @ 1.57 g/t Au from 57m depth
2m @ 3.46 g/t Au from 60m depth, and
4m @ 3.62 g/t Au from 77m depth, and
1m @ 3.34 g/t Au from 83m depth
|TKB0745
|53m @ 2.51 g/t Au from 60m depth
2m @ 18.25 g/t Au from 72m depth, and
1m @ 26.3 g/t Au from 92m depth, and
1m @ 5.80 g/t Au from 103m depth, and
1m @ 6.10 g/t Au from 107m depth
|TKB0746
45m @ 0.86 g/t Au from 65m depth, and
17m @ 2.26 g/t Au from 116m depth
3m @ 2.08 g/t Au from 74m depth, and
1m @ 1.76 g/t Au from 81m depth, and
2m @ 1.76 g/t Au from 86m depth, and
1m @ 6.50 g/t Au from 91m depth, and
1m @ 2.14 g/t Au from 106m depth
1m @ 20.7 g/t Au from 125m depth
|TKB0747
|41m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 131m depth
1m @ 3.42 g/t Au from 147m depth, and
2m @ 7.18 g/t Au from 159m depth, and
1m @ 10.8 g/t Au from 166m depth
|TKB0748
|14m @ 3.80 g/t Au from 67m depth
1m @ 8.80 g/t Au from 75m depth, and
2m @ 11.0 g/t Au from 77m depth
Table 1 - Key significant assays from Tunkillia Phase 2 Mineral Resource upgrade RC drilling9
Cross sections highlight potential Area 51 growth, central Area 223 higher-grade gains
New 'Phase 2' assays in the 'Area 51' optimised open pit area have confirmed a south plunging, thick higher-grade shoot of mineralisation. This is evident in cross-section 115,800N (figure 1), and continues to the north by approximately 600m (to 116,400N) and also to the south by approximately 200m, and remains open.10
Figure 1 - Area 51 cross section 115,800N10
Cross-section 111,675N provides an example of mineralisation in the centre of the 'S1' pit, where broad zones of mineralisation are punctuated by shallow higher-grade assays, including new high-grade mineralisation.10
Figure 2 - Area 223 cross section 111,675N10
A full suite of cross sections can be viewed in the Final Tunkillia Phase 2 assays announcement.
CHALLENGER GOLD PROJECT | CENTRAL GAWLER MILL (100%)
Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)
A DFS is underway targeting an initial 3 - 4 year Stage 1 'baseline' operation utilising only historical higher-grade tailings from tailings storage facility 1 (TSF1) and limited, near-surface materials without disturbing Challenger's historical high-grade underground mine, its mineralisation or its infrastructure access. In support of the DFS, Barton has now completed the following programs of work, among others:11
- a detailed condition assessment of the Central Gawler Mill (CGM) and supporting infrastructure;
- TSF1 geotechnical and metallurgical drilling, and comminution and metallurgical testwork;12
- a further 8,065m RC and 1,322 DD drilling;13 and
- preliminary capital and operating cost estimates (subject to scale and throughput scenario analysis).
These analyses support the conclusions that the CGM is technically suitable for recommissioning to operations, and that TSF1 materials reprocessing is technically feasible and operationally practical.14 The CGM offers a material leverage point for Barton to commence de-risked 'Hub 1' operations, and also materially enhances the development optionality of Barton's regional assets including Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola), Wudinna Gold Project (Wudinna) and high-grade Tolmer silver prospect (Tolmer). All of these sources of mineralisation could potentially be processed through the CGM. Barton is targeting DFS publication during Q1 CY27.
JORC MRE update pending
A JORC MRE update for Challenger's gold mineralisation is pending, following a further 8,065m RC drilling and 1,322m DD drilling recently completed to test existing and additional near-surface mineralisation for the DFS.15
Drilling has identified new high-grade mineralisation in existing open pits, and confirmed mineralisation in the new Challenger SSW and 3 open pit targets.16,17
Significant assay results from February 2026 drilling include:
Hole ID
Target
Interval
Including:
CHB0140
'Main' pit
|9m @ 2.20 g/t Au from 97 metres
|1m @ 6.63 g/t Au from 103 metres
CHB0158
'Main' pit
11m @ 5.67 g/t Au from 24 metres
10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 40 metres
1m @ 50.9 g/t Au from 27 metres
1m @ 170.7 g/t Au from 43 metres
CHB0159
'Main' pit
14m @ 1.01 g/t Au from 19 metres
3m @ 4.72 g/t Au from 40 metres
3m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 22 metres
1m @ 11.8 g/t Au from 40 metres
CHB0165
'Main' pit
|3m @ 6.85 g/t Au from 121 metres
|1m @ 15.0 g/t Au from 121 metres
CHB0149
'West' pit
|7m @ 2.01 g/t Au from 0m (surface)
|1m @ 9.63 g/t Au from 6 metres
CHB0150
'West' pit
|3m @ 20.6 g/t Au from 13 metres
|1m @ 59.5 g/t Au from 15 metres
Table 2 - Key significant assays from February 2026 Challenger 'Main' and 'West' open pit RC drilling16
|Hole ID
Interval
Including:
|CHB0197
|3m @ 5.05 g/t Au from 27 metres
|CHB0198
|3m @ 3.17 g/t Au from 91 metres
|1m @ 7.25 g/t Au from 93 metres
|CHB0204
|6m @ 4.46 g/t Au from 30 metres
|2m @ 12.1 g/t Au from 30 metres
|CHB0213
|10m @ 2.28 g/t Au from 33 metres
|1m @ 9.12 g/t Au from 42 metres
|CHB0222
|7m @ 3.28 g/t Au from 30 metres
|1m @ 16.5 g/t Au from 30 metres
Table 3 - Key significant new assays from February 2026 Challenger 'SSW' and '3' RC drilling17
TOLMER SILVER DISCOVERY (100%)
During March 2025, Barton announced one of Australia's highest-grade modern silver discoveries ~500m west of its August 2024 Tolmer gold discovery.18 Drilling has identified silver dominant mineralisation hosting peak silver and gold grades up to 17,600 g/t Ag and 51.2 g/t Au (respectively) less than 50m from surface.18
Preliminary analysis has produced a >100,000 g/t Ag (~10% Ag) concentrate via a simple gravity process without grinding, roasting or chemical reagents. The ability to produce high-grade concentrates could have potential implications for low-cost, high-margin operations if consistent for the mineralisation.19
An expedited 3,677m follow up RC drilling program was completed following these results.20 Further shallow, high-grade assays were announced during the quarter, extending high-grade 'western silver zone' mineralisation to over 500m strike and also yielding broad high-grade assays in the 'eastern gold zone'.21
Preliminary analyses for petrology and structural interpretation are now underway. Barton will also expedite full metallurgical analysis of Tolmer mineralisation by preparing composite samples taken from recent drilling.
Fig. 3 - Tolmer map with Pb background, Ag contours (white), May-June 2026 drilling (red) & key assays21
Key new significant assays include (note: holes TBM0289 - TBM0290 are located in the 'eastern gold zone'):21
|Hole ID
Interval
Including:
|TBM0258
|10m @ 399 g/t Ag & 0.55 g/t Au from 56m
|4m @ 954 g/t Ag & 1.23 g/t Au from 56m
|TBM0259
|16m @ 493 g/t Ag & 0.66 g/t Au from 50m
|3m @ 1706 g/t Ag from 50m & 2m @ 2.20 g/t Au from 59m
|TBM0260
12m @ 194 g/t Ag from 14m, and
13m @ 364 g/t Ag & 0.74 g/t Au from 44m
2m @ 788 g/t Ag from 18m
1m @ 1,570 g/t Ag & 4.45 g/t Au from 44m
|TBM0272
14m @ 104 g/t Ag & 0.49 g/t Au from 77m
14m @ 247 g/t Ag & 1.36 g/t Au from 100m
1m @ 478 g/t Ag & 1.97 g/t Au from 84m
5m @ 576 g/t Ag & 3.11 g/t Au from 100m
|TBM0289
|16m @ 3.74 g/t Au& 15.1 g/t Ag from 57m
|1m @ 28.9 g/t Au& 61.0 g/t Ag from 58m
|TBM0290
|8m @ 9.34 g/t Au& 13.6 g/t Ag from 90m
|2m @ 28.9 g/t Au& 33.5 g/t Ag from 93m
Table 4 - New key 'western silver zone' and 'eastern gold zone' assays from May-Jun 2026 drilling21
KEY CORPORATE UPDATES
Cash
At 30 September 2026 the Company had $23.2m in cash, plus a further $4.5m in interest bearing deposits posted as security for rehabilitation performance bond guarantee facilities. Exploration and project expenditure during the quarter has been primarily focused on Tunkillia MRE upgrade drilling, Challenger and Tunkillia feasibility programs, and analysis of the Tolmer high-grade silver discovery. A total of $7.3m cash was spent on these combined activities, including project and exploration personnel costs.
All of the Company's recent ~80,000m Challenger, Tarcoola and Tolmer RC / DD drilling has been fully paid for. During the quarter a total of $193k was paid to related parties, comprising director fees, salaries and superannuation to Directors and their associates. Full details of Barton's cash movements during the quarter can be found in the Company's Appendix 5B.
Strategic diesel reserve
As reported in the Company's 30 June 2026 Quarterly Activities Report, upon the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East Barton acted quickly to procure diesel supplies sufficient for all planned forward work programs. With that situation remaining volatile, Barton maintains a strategic diesel reserve of >250,000 litres, stored in Barton's own facilities and readily accessible, along with its own distribution capabilities. This volume of diesel is sufficient to meet all budgeted FY27 field programs and site requirements.
Issue, Exercise or Expiry of Shares & Options
During the quarter:
- a total of 34,965 options were issued pursuant to the Company's Incentive Option Plan; 22
- a total of 76,451 unlisted options issued in lieu of Directors' fees were exercised, with that number of ordinary fully paid shares issued upon exercise; 23
- a total of 484,500 unlisted options issued pursuant to the Company's Incentive Option Plan were exercised, with that number of ordinary fully paid shares issued upon exercise.24
Subsequent to quarter end:
- a total of 884,485 unlisted options issued pursuant to the Company's Incentive Option Plan lapsed; 25
- a total of 839,103 unlisted options issued pursuant to the Company's Incentive Option Plan were exercised, with that number of ordinary fully paid shares issued upon exercise;26 and
- a total of 27,662 unlisted options issued in lieu of Directors' fees were exercised, with that number of ordinary fully paid shares issued upon exercise. 27
Research coverage
During the quarter multiple analysts have published updates on the Company, including Canaccord Genuity which increased its price target on Barton Gold to $2.30 (from $2.05) following release of final Tunkillia 'Phase 2' upgrade drilling assays. Investors can access these on the 'Research Coverage' page of Barton's website here.
Events subsequent
Key or material news subsequent to the quarter end includes:
- 7 October: Final Tunkillia assays among the best infill results to-date (read)
- 20 October: Change of registered office, principal place of business and phone number (read)
CORPORATE PRESENTATIONS & MEDIA
During the quarter, Barton presented at the Tactic and Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit Conferences. The Company also conducted several media interviews and engagements with existing and new institutional and high net wealth investors.
Figure 4 - Presentation to Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit (click to view)
Figure 5 - Interview with Mining Network at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit (click to view)
Copies of the Company's presentations and other media, including interviews and video recordings of conference presentations, are available on the 'Investor' section of Company's website:
- Presentations: https://bartongold.com.au/investor/presentations/
- Media: https://bartongold.com.au/investor/media/
Authorised by the Board of Directors of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.
For further information, please contact:
|Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
+61 425 226 649
|Jade Cook
Company Secretary
cosec@bartongold.com.au
+61 8 8379 7166
APPENDIX 1 - TENEMENT SCHEDULE
|Tenement
|Location
Nature of Interest
Interest at the beginning of the quarter
Interest at the end of the quarter
|Tunkillia 2 Pty Ltd
|EL5901
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL6639
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL6845
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|Tarcoola 2 Pty Ltd
|EL6167
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL6210
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL6860
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL7022
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL7108
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|ML6455
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|Challenger 2 Pty Ltd
|EL60121
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL61731
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL65021
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL65321
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL66251
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|ML6103
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|ML6457
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|MPL63
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|MPL65
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|MPL66
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|Wudinna Gold Project
|EL70742
|South Australia
Granted (rights)
100%
100%
|EL70752
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL70762
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL70772
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
|EL70782
|South Australia
Granted (title)
100%
100%
Notes:
1) Tenements EL 6625, EL 6012, EL 6173, EL 6532 and the southern portion of EL 6502 comprise tenements originally subject to the former Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture (WGCJV) from which the Company withdrew by notice dated 1 September 2023, effective on or about 9 November 2023.28 Accordingly, while the Company holds title to these tenements, it presently holds a 0% gold rights interest. The Company retains a 100% gold rights interest in the northern portion of EL 6502 which did not form a portion of the WGCJV.
2) On 30 June 2025 Barton announced an agreement to acquire the Wudinna Gold Project (Wudinna) from Cobra Resources PLC (Cobra) where, upon granting of the New Tenements Barton will become the beneficial owner of the New Tenements.29 On or about 6 August 2025, the New Tenements were granted and, pursuant to the terms of acquisition, ELs 7075, 7076, 7077 and 7078 will be transferred to Barton as part of Final Settlement, and Barton will acquire gold and other rights over EL 7074 (but will not become the titled owner).30
About Barton Gold
Barton Gold is an ASX, OTC and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.2Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (79.9Mt @ 0.87g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.***
Challenger Gold Project
Tarcoola Gold Project
Tunkillia Gold Project
Wudinna Gold Project
Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information
The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).
Activity
Competent Person
Membership
Status
Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles)
Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)
AusIMM
Member
Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine)
Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)
AusIMM
Fellow
Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)
Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)
AIG
Member
Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)
Mr Marc Twining (Employee)
AusIMM
Member
Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)
Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)
AIG
Member
Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)
Mr Marc Twining (Employee)
AusIMM
Member
Tunkillia Mineral Resource
Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)
AusIMM
Fellow
Challenger Mineral Resource (above 215mRL)
Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)
AusIMM
Fellow
Challenger Mineral Resource (below 90mRL)
Mr Dale Sims
AusIMM / AIG
Fellow / Member
Wudinna Mineral Resource (Clarke Deposit)
Ms Justine Tracey
AusIMM
Member
Wudinna Mineral Resource (all other Deposits)
Mrs Christine Standing
AusIMM / AIG
Member / Member
The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.19.2, the Company further confirms that the material assumptions underpinning any production targets and the forecast financial information derived therefrom continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the reader's own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
1 Refer ASX announcements dated 22 June 2026
2 Refer to ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025
3 Refer to ASX announcement dated 23 April, 16 / 22 June and 6 August 2026
4 Refer to ASX announcement dated 6 August 2026
5 Refer to ASX announcements dated 6 / 30 July, 31 August, 16 September and 7 October 2026
6 Refer to ASX announcement dated 31 August, 16 September and 7 October 2026
7 Refer to ASX announcement dated 20 August 2026
8 Refer to ASX announcement dated 8 September 2026
9 Refer to ASX announcements dated 27 May, 6 / 30 July, 31 August, 16 September and 7 October 2026
10 Refer to ASX announcement dated 7 October 2026
11 Refer to ASX announcement dated 14 May 2026
12 Refer to ASX announcements dated 30 June and 8 / 29 September 2025
13 Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 April 2026
14 Refer to ASX announcement dated 14 May 2026
15 Refer to ASX announcements dated 26 March and 16 April 2026
16 Refer to ASX announcements dated 20 / 22 April 2026
17 Refer to ASX announcement dated 20 May 2026
18 Refer to ASX announcements dated 27 August 2024, and 30 January, 27 March, 16 April, 5 / 25 August, 24 September and 9 December 2025
19 Refer to ASX announcement dated 5 May 2026
20 Refer to ASX announcement dated 11 June 2026
21 Refer to ASX announcement dated 18 August 2026
22 Refer to ASX announcement dated 21 August 2026
23 Refer to ASX announcements dated 15 / 16 July 2026
24 Refer to ASX announcements dated 18 / 20 August and 10 September 2026
25 Refer to ASX announcement dated 2 October 2026
26 Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 October 2026
27 Refer to ASX announcement dated 20 October 2026
28 Refer to Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 1 September 2023
29 Refer to ASX announcements dated 30 June and 2 July 2025
30 Refer to ASX announcements dated 30 June, 2 July and 6 August 2025
* Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,186koz Au (40.2Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/30-september-2026-quarterly-activities-report-1242263