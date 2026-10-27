First patient dosed in first-in-human study evaluating BI 4060107 in people with advanced solid tumors

Clinical development milestone triggers a payment to AimedBio under the companies' 2025 global licensing agreement

AimedBio today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I study of BI 4060107, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by AimedBio and now being developed by Boehringer Ingelheim under the companies' global collaboration and licensing agreement. The first-in-human study (NCT07827144) is evaluating different doses of BI 4060107 in people with advanced solid tumors, with a focus on how well the treatment is tolerated.

Despite significant advances in cancer treatment, many people with advanced solid tumors still lack precision treatment options. ADCs are a promising approach to addressing this challenge, combining the specificity of an antibody with a cancer-cell-killing payload to potentially deliver treatment more precisely to tumor cells while limiting exposure to healthy tissue. BI 4060107 was developed using AimedBio's proprietary P-ADC platform, which takes a patient-driven approach to identifying and validating targets for targeted cancer therapies.

"Dosing the first patient marks an important step for BI 4060107, as the program moves from discovery into clinical evaluation," said Nam-Gu Her, CEO of AimedBio. "BI 4060107 represents another potential first-in-class ADC discovered by AimedBio to enter clinical development. We look forward to its continued development for patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers."

AimedBio and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a global collaboration and licensing agreement in October 2025 for BI 4060107. The investigational compound targets a tumor-selective marker that is highly expressed across a broad spectrum of cancers, minimally present in normal tissues and associated with tumor growth, metastasis and resistance to therapy.

"Starting clinical development is an important step toward our goal of bringing BI 4060107 to people with cancer," said Vittoria Zinzalla, Global Head of Experimental Medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim. "It reflects our broader ambition in oncology to create unprecedented impact for people facing cancer by pioneering novel approaches and advancing first-in-class treatments."

With the achievement of this development milestone, AimedBio is eligible to receive a milestone payment from Boehringer Ingelheim under the agreement. Under the collaboration and license agreement, AimedBio is eligible to receive up to $991 million in upfront, development and regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales. The amount of the payment associated with this milestone is not being disclosed.

About AimedBio

AimedBio is a KOSDAQ-listed, clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class ADCs, with core strengths in target discovery and validation, antibody discovery, and translational research. Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from Samsung Medical Center, the company integrates patient-derived data and samples throughout discovery and development to advance differentiated cancer therapies.

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Contacts:

AimedBio

Munyeong Huh

munyeong.huh@aimedbio.com