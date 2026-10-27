EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Other

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Update on APAC matter



27-Oct-2026 / 01:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 27 October 2026 Update on APAC matter Dexus provides the following update on the APAC matter most recently outlined in its announcement on

4 September 2026. On 26 October 2026, the NSW Supreme Court determined the claims for costs and indemnity of Australia Pacific Airports Corporation Limited (APAC) and the non-Dexus Bloc shareholders (other than TCorp) in connection with the proceedings in which the NSW Supreme Court found that the Default Notice is valid. The NSW Supreme Court ordered that Dexus Capital Investors Limited (DCIL) pay under the indemnity in the APAC Shareholders' Deed amounts totalling circa $30 million to APAC, IFM Investors (Nominees) Limited (IFM), The Northern Trust Company and the Future Fund Board of Guardians (together, Future Fund) and Utilities of Australia Pty Ltd (UTA). The Court also ordered the other Dexus Bloc shareholders who were plaintiffs to pay APAC, IFM, Future Fund and UTA's costs of the proceedings on the ordinary basis, except for costs already covered by the orders above, so there is no double recovery. DCIL was also provisionally ordered to pay, on the indemnity basis, the costs of the hearing of the costs and indemnity claims, to the extent not covered above. This covers the Future Fund's and UTA's costs and 80% of APAC's and IFM's costs. These orders will take effect after seven days unless a party objects in writing. Prior to the delivery of judgment, Dexus and SAS Trustee Corporation and J.P. Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as nominee for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (Sydney Branch) in its capacity as custodian for SAS Trustee Corporation (together, TCorp) resolved TCorp's indemnity claim, which was for the claimed amount of $7.4 million. The final terms of the resolution are being finalised. If it is not finalised, TCorp may seek to have its claim determined by the Court. The estimated total of the amounts above was reflected within the costs of approximately $60 million which could be more reliably estimated at 30 June 2026 and were expensed in Dexus's FY26 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. The Appeals hearing remains scheduled for 30 November to 2 December 2026, with an additional day available if required. Any appeal against the orders of the NSW Supreme Court on the claims for costs and indemnity may also be heard together with the Appeals. Dexus will provide further updates on the APAC matter in accordance with its disclosure obligations. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Josh Clements

Head of Corporate Affairs & Communications

+61 401 406 305

josh.clements@dexus.com







End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $51.4 billion. The Dexus Platform includes the Dexus listed portfolio and the funds management business. The $15.3 billion listed portfolio includes direct and indirect ownership of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, infrastructure, alternatives and other investments. We manage a further $36.1 billion of investments in our funds management business which connects third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business benefit from Dexus's Platform capabilities. The Platform's $12.8 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both the listed and funds' portfolios and enhance future returns. We are deeply connected to our purpose unlock potential, create tomorrow, reflecting our unique ability to create value for our people, customers, investors and communities over the long term. Our sustainability approach focuses on the priority areas where we believe we can make the most impact: Customer Prosperity, Climate Action and Enhancing Communities. Dexus is supported by more than 33,900 investors from 28 countries. With more than four decades of expertise in real asset investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Limited ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

(Dexus Property Trust ARSN 648 526 470 and Dexus Operations Trust ARSN 110 521 223)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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