Omnichat Limited: Omnichat Raises US$10M Series A Led by Openspace Capital to Scale AI Agent Platform and Drive Global Expansion

Omnichat Raises US$10M Series A Led by Openspace Capital to Scale AI Agent Platform and Drive Global Expansion

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichat, an AI-native marketing and customer experience platform, today announced a US$10 million Series A funding round led by Openspace Capital, with participation from Darwin Ventures and Acorn Pacific Ventures. The company will use the funding to scale its Agentic AI platform, deepen R&D on Omni AI Agents, and accelerate global expansion.

The round will scale Omni AI Agents, the suite of AI agents Omnichat launched in 2026, to do the core work of marketing, sales and service teams inside the chat:

AI Marketing Agent: Builds customer segments and generates complete messaging campaigns from a single prompt.

Builds customer segments and generates complete messaging campaigns from a single prompt. AI Sales Agent: Recommends products and closes orders inside the chat.

Recommends products and closes orders inside the chat. AI Customer Service Agent: Resolves customer enquiries 24/7.

Resolves customer enquiries 24/7. OmniClaw: An AI business analyst that tracks customer behaviour, chat trends and store-level revenue attribution in real time.

Brands have adopted the agents quickly. OmniClaw was taken up by around 300 brands within two months of its June launch. The number of brands using the Marketing Agent tripled over the same period.

Unlike shared-inbox tools that only aggregate chats, Omnichat unifies marketing, sales and customer service on a single customer profile. Omnichat also attributes revenue back to the conversation, including purchases completed in physical stores. Its agents run across WhatsApp, LINE, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, KakaoTalk and TikTok.

Omnichat's platform has delivered measurable results for enterprises worldwide, with clients including global brands such as Dyson, FILA, Watsons, L'OCCITANE, VF Corporation, SMCP and Mead Johnson. Having helped 5,000 clients generate over US$100 million in revenue, Omnichat is now building on this foundation with agentic AI, helping businesses grow revenue without growing headcount.

"This Series A marks an important step as we transition from conversational commerce to AI-driven commerce," said Alan Chan, Founder and CEO of Omnichat. "Traditional customer messaging tools still need heavy human intervention to drive sales. With our Omni AI Agent platform, enterprises can deploy agents that sell, market, and support customers around the clock. Partnering with Openspace Capital, Darwin Ventures, and Acorn Pacific Ventures gives us the support to scale this approach across APAC and globally."

Building on its operational footprint across Asia Pacific, Omnichat will deploy its Series A capital to scale its market presence globally.

About Omnichat Limited

Omnichat is a leading AI-native agentic customer experience platform, empowering more than 5,000 global brands with an autonomous digital workforce. Through its comprehensive AI Social CRM ecosystem, the platform unifies marketing automation, sales conversion, and customer support. As a Meta Business Partner, WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, and LINE Biz-Solutions Tech Partner, Omnichat bridges conversational engagement with agentic execution across WhatsApp, LINE, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, KakaoTalk and TikTok, converting everyday customer conversations into measurable revenue. For more information, please visit www.omnichat.ai and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Openspace Capital

Openspace Capital is a multi-strategy asset manager with a long-established specialist focus on Southeast Asia. The firm operates funds across early-stage, growth stage, frontier tech, and public equities. It is headquartered in Singapore with offices throughout the region. The team comprises investment, corporate and operational specialists with capabilities in data, technology, brand, people, ESG and growth capital structuring. With an extensive portfolio built up over a decade of investing in Southeast Asia, Openspace Capital has made notable investments into GoJek (GoTo), Kredivo, Fano, Video Rebirth and TradeGecko.

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Omnichat Limited

Lily Yeung, Regional Vice President of Communications

Macy Chun, Senior Communications Manager

Email: press@omnichat.ai

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