World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2026: AI-Driven • Innovation Incubates the Future: World Top-performing Incubator Conference Opens in Lingang

AI-Driven • Innovation Incubates the Future: World Top-performing Incubator Conference Opens in Lingang

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, the World Top-performing Incubator Conference 2026 officially opened at the Lingang Center. Themed "AI-Driven • Innovation Incubates the Future", this year's conference has joined hands strategically with the World Laureates Forum for the first time, holding its sessions in the same week. Together they have built a full-chain acceleration mechanism vertically linking "scientific discovery--technology transformation--industrial incubation", seeking to answer the defining question of our era: how to move from the "first kilometer" to the "last kilometer".

As China's benchmark international event dedicated to deep-tech incubation, the World Top-performing Incubator Conference 2026 will be held from October 26 to 28, followed on October 31 by a deep-tech transformation forum staged in conjunction with the World Laureates Forum. The events will focus on achieving an institutional coupling between the original innovation capacity of top-tier scientists and the transformation capacity of top-class incubators, promoting the efficient implementation and transformation of cutting-edge scientific achievements, and connecting the innovation chain that runs from basic research to industrial application.

At the opening ceremony, a signing session was held for WLF & WTIC strategic cooperation, with Shanghai Technology Business Incubation Association (STBIA) and World Laureates Foundation (WLF) signing a strategic cooperation agreement.

At the forum, the "2026 Shanghai Incubator Ecosystem White Paper" is released, providing a systematic overview of the status quo and future trends of incubator development in Shanghai.

Building on three years of accumulated experience, the World Top-performing Incubator Conference has achieved a cumulative total exposure of over 21 million views, covered more than 50 countries and regions, and attracted over 200 speakers (including more than 70 international guests), continuing to serve as a "connector of global incubators and catalyst for innovation ecosystems". Moving from a "discussion-based platform" to a "symbiotic network", and from a one-off event to a regular mechanism, this year's conference takes the dual-wheel drive of "WLF + WTIC" as its core propeller, enabling original innovation to advance more rapidly into the main arena of economic development, bringing global wisdom together in Lingang, landing cutting-edge achievements in the Special Area, and delivering China's incubation model to the world, thereby continuously injecting strategic momentum into Shanghai's efforts to build a globally influential center for science and technology innovation and into the Lingang Special Area's efforts to create a high-caliber offshore innovation base with global resource allocation capabilities.

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