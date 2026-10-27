InHand Networks Brings 5G and Wi-Fi 7 to Outdoor Commercial Venues with the ODU12 AI-Native Router

Outdoor connectivity for patios, festivals and pop-up retail

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / A restaurant is opening its patio for the season, adding tables beyond its indoor Wi-Fi. Staff need connectivity for handheld ordering and payment devices, and guests expect access outdoors. New fixed cabling may be impractical when the layout changes with weather or service hours. The InHand ODU12 5G Outdoor AI-Native Router brings 5G backhaul and local Wi-Fi to areas beyond the building.

A patio may be permanent but lack a convenient cable route. A weekend festival can appear on Friday and be gone by Monday. A pop-up retail event may occupy a courtyard or market stall for only a few days. Each venue needs to connect business tools in a space without fixed network infrastructure.

ODU12 combines an outdoor network edge with integrated antennas, so venues do not need external antenna hardware. Power over Ethernet carries power and data through one cable to a suitable mounting point. QR-code onboarding helps staff add the router to InCloud from the site, while InCloud's AI-assisted tools support configuration and diagnostics when technical resources are limited.

On a restaurant patio, the router can connect ordering devices, payment terminals and guest access without relying on indoor Wi-Fi to pass through exterior walls. At a festival, organizers can establish staff Wi-Fi for check-in, ticketing and operational communications during a short setup window. At a pop-up retail event, teams can connect point-of-sale devices and other business equipment, then remove the setup when the event ends. Actual performance and coverage vary with installation, cellular service, obstructions and local radio conditions.

The ODU12 is built on the MTK T830 platform and supports 5G NSA/SA dual mode based on 3GPP Release 16, with downlink speeds up to 7.01 Gbps and uplink speeds up to 2.5 Gbps. 4G LTE Cat.19 provides cellular backup. Local access includes dual-band Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) BE5000 across 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, support for up to 128 clients, and coverage up to 164 ft (50 m) under line-of-sight conditions. It has one 2.5GbE WAN port with PoE power input and one 2.5GbE LAN port that can also support a dual-LAN configuration. Two Nano-SIM slots enable smart failover, with one reserved eSIM. Integrated 8x5G, 3xWi-Fi and 1xGPS antennas require no external antennas. The IP65-rated fanless router operates from -30°C to +70°C, draws no more than 18W, and includes WPA3 and WPA2-Enterprise, a stateful firewall, policy routing, IPSec and L2TP VPN, portal authentication, and MAC and domain filtering.

Weather adds another variable. Dining service can move from strong sun to rain, and festival equipment may remain outside through cold mornings, hot afternoons or dust. The ODU12's IP65-rated enclosure and operating-temperature range support outdoor deployment, subject to proper installation and documented environmental limits.

"Outdoor commercial spaces need the same day-to-day connectivity as the business inside, even when fixed cabling does not reach the patio, festival grounds or pop-up site," said the Vice President of International Sales at InHand Networks. "With ODU12, venue operators can use 5G for the WAN, Wi-Fi 7 for local access and InCloud for ongoing management. The goal is practical connectivity for spaces that open seasonally, change layout or operate for only a few days."

For product details, visit https://www.inhand.com/en/products/outdoor-odu/odu12 . To discuss an ODU12 deployment or request a test sample, visit https://zfrmz.com/jH4ujUy9O8iPVFvesE10.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks develops networking, edge computing and Internet of Things technologies for distributed business and industrial applications. Its portfolio includes industrial and business routers, edge gateways and computers, vehicle networking products, Ethernet switches, access points and cloud-based device management services. More information about the IR624 and its model-dependent specifications is available at https://www.inhand.com/en/products/outdoor-odu/odu302/

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

marketing@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-networks-brings-5g-and-wi-fi-7-to-outdoor-commercial-venue-1227694