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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 05:10 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OMODA & JAECOO: From a Bold New Model to Global Owners in the Spotlight: OMODA X Night Takes the Stage

How many ways can an automotive brand night unfold?

A bold new model. A celebration of trends across cultures and communities. And a moment in the spotlight for users from around the world.

WUHU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, OMODA X Night, a key event of the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, took the stage. From the global debut of OMODA X to a vibrant mix of Miss World representatives, insights into youth culture and contemporary music, the evening brought cars, fashion, culture and real life together.

Omoda&Jaecoo

At the event, Mr. Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, shared the brand's global development achievements. In just three and a half years, OMODA & JAECOO has surpassed 1.4 million vehicles in cumulative global sales, demonstrating its growing global competitiveness.

That connection with youth culture came to life at OMODA X Night. Kantar, the globally renowned data, insights and consulting company, shared its latest observations on youth culture. Miss World representatives from different countries took to the stage, bringing international fashion and diverse cultures together.

The all-new OMODA X made its global debut at OMODA X Night. Carrying forward the brand's CROSSVOLUTION philosophy, OMODA X blends CYBER MECHA with geometric aesthetics, infusing its sporty crossover styling with a distinctly untamed character and opening up new possibilities for OMODA's crossover design.

MORE OMODA THAN EVER.

Three owners brought that individuality to life on stage through their car customisation stories. From personal aesthetics and interests to creative ideas and hands-on work, each approach to customisation reflected a different attitude to life.

While the global debut of OMODA X offered a fresh vision of the car of the future, the evening's final moment in the spotlight belonged to users from around the world. As the brand theme song made its world premiere, OMODA & JAECOO owners from across the globe took to the stage together. Different languages, cultures and life stories came together in a single melody.

The curtain has fallen on the October 20 show, but the story of OMODA X has only just begun.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d63bab8-9403-4896-9d7b-f3dd21ea8704



Email: hanshuai5@mychery.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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