CoCo Bubble Tea: CoCo Expands Across Emerging Bubble Tea Markets with Hungary and Armenia Openings and Planned Ukraine Debut

CoCo Expands Across Emerging Bubble Tea Markets with Hungary and Armenia Openings and Planned Ukraine Debut

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global boba tea brand CoCo Bubble Tea, with more than 5,000 stores worldwide, has opened its first stores in Hungary and Armenia and is preparing to debut in Ukraine with a Kyiv location planned to open in late December. As CoCo approaches its 30th anniversary in 2027, the three-market rollout advances CoCo's franchise expansion across emerging bubble tea markets in Central and Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus, combining local consumer insight with market-specific menu planning and regional operational support.

CoCo sees growing interest in international food and beverage concepts and Asian-inspired drinks across these markets, particularly among younger consumers. The company believes customization, social media discovery and the continued development of café culture can support the category's long-term growth. Persistence Market Research estimates that the European bubble tea market will grow from $727.2 million in 2026 to $1.26 billion by 2033, with demand supported by innovative and customizable beverages.

Local Insight Shapes Market Expansion

CoCo's first store in Hungary opened May 20 at Dohány u. 28, 1074 Budapest. The location offers CoCo's European menu. The launch included Hungarian-language content on Facebook and Instagram and limited merchandise for early customers. The store is also available for delivery through Wolt. These activities combine CoCo's global brand platform with locally relevant ways to introduce the menu and reach consumers.

The Yerevan store opened July 15 at 2 Hin Yerevantsi St., on the second floor. The local team is using Facebook and Instagram to introduce products, feature customer experiences and encourage reviews and feedback. CoCo is also providing on-site operational support for the Yerevan store.

Across new markets, CoCo works with local franchise partners to study the competitive landscape and consumer preferences. The brand retains its classic drinks while adjusting the product mix where appropriate. Depending on local demand, this may include a greater selection of fruit teas, refreshing flavors or coffee drinks. Feedback after opening can inform further menu and marketing adjustments.

CoCo is also preparing its first store in Ukraine in Kyiv. Its market plan includes mall and kiosk formats with self-ordering capabilities. Hungary and Ukraine are priority markets for CoCo's continued development in Central and Eastern Europe, while Armenia provides a base for exploring further opportunities in the South Caucasus and neighboring West Asian markets.

Operations in Hungary and preparations for the Ukraine opening are supported by CoCo's European warehouse and supply chain network. The network supports ingredient supply and store operations across the region. In Armenia, support is delivered locally. These regional capabilities are combined with CoCo's established training, product development and store management systems.

CoCo plans to develop at least three stores in each of the three markets over time. To accelerate regional growth, the brand is actively seeking qualified master franchise partners and particularly welcomes established multi-unit retail and F&B operators with proven market experience. CoCo is also actively exploring further market development across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and South Africa.

Entrepreneurs and operators interested in franchise opportunities can learn more at https://www.coco-tea.com/Franchise.

About CoCo Bubble Tea

Founded in 1997, CoCo Bubble Tea is a global bubble tea industry leader with a network of more than 5,000 stores across major markets worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Approaching its 30th anniversary milestone, CoCo is recognized for its commitment to premium tea craftsmanship, consistent preparation standards, and relentless beverage innovation. The brand continues to scale its international footprint through robust supply chain capabilities, corporate-owned flagship operations, and strategic master franchise partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.

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