3TREES Shines at Big 5 Construct Kenya, Showcasing Healthy Living Solutions for East Africa

PUTIAN, China, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3TREES recently showcased its green coating solutions at Big 5 Construct Kenya, a major building and construction trade show in East Africa that opened on October 21, 2026, at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi. Guided by its "Create Healthy Life" philosophy, 3TREES presented a broad product portfolio at Hall 1, Booth 1J17, attracting strong interest and active business discussions. The event also strengthened the brand's visibility among regional customers and industry partners.

The exhibition marked another step in 3TREES' expansion in East Africa. Continued infrastructure investment and urbanization across the region are driving demand for building materials that are environmentally friendly, healthy, durable and suited to local conditions. Through the exhibition, 3TREES introduced integrated green coating solutions for regional construction needs.

The product showcase covered stone-effect exterior coatings, inorganic interior coatings, artistic finishes, waterproofing membranes and coatings, and floor coatings. Together, these products demonstrated 3TREES' capabilities across wall and floor applications and helped visitors gain a clearer understanding of the company's product quality, technologies and service strengths.

The booth welcomed distributors, engineering purchasers, contractors and industry professionals from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia and other East African markets. Visitors discussed product performance, application methods, technical standards, local adaptability and distribution cooperation with the 3TREES team. Through one-to-one consultations, the team introduced key technologies and application scenarios while sharing experience from engineering and residential projects in China. The exchanges generated positive feedback and opportunities for further cooperation.

Looking ahead, 3TREES will continue adapting its product formulations and coating solutions to East Africa's high temperatures, intense ultraviolet exposure, concentrated rainy seasons and local construction standards. The company will also advance regional channel development and strengthen technical support and after-sales services to better serve local customers.

Building on its research and development strengths and broad product portfolio, 3TREES will deepen industry exchange and strategic cooperation, introduce mature green coating technologies and solutions to more overseas markets, and support the green development of East Africa's building materials industry. Through sustained localization, the company aims to bring healthier and greener products to more households and construction projects across the region.



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