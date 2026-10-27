The news is out! A new economic assessment puts Lahontan Gold in a different light. Amid a market environment shaped by geopolitical risks, nervous stock markets and fluctuating precious metal prices, the Canadian developer presents figures that command attention. For the Santa Fe gold and silver project in Nevada, the updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) calculates an after-tax net present value (NPV) of USD 820 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 40.1%, based on gold at USD 3,600 per ounce and silver at USD 49 per ounce. Compared with the 2024 economic study, this represents an NPV more than fourteen times higher. The plan envisages 11 years of active mine operations, with average annual production of approximately 91,900 ounces of gold equivalent and estimated initial capital expenditure of USD 172 million. Lahontan aims to secure the necessary permits for mine construction in 2027, paving the way to resume production. The historic mine has already produced more than 359,000 ounces of gold and 702,000 ounces of silver. Today, the resource base comprises approximately 2.39 million ounces of gold equivalent. Further potential lies in additional exploration targets and the possible processing of historic heap-leach material. For Lahontan Gold (ISIN: CA50732M1014 | TSX-V: LG | FRA: Y2F | WKN: A3DKKY), the focus is therefore on the transition from a resource story to concrete project development. The story is gaining momentum; risk-aware investors should jump on the moving train!

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