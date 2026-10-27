SCS Global Services: MEGlobal Becomes First U.S. Ethylene Glycol Producer To Earn ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification

Certification advances EQUATE Group's ESG objectives and supports customers

OYSTER CREEK, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / MEGlobal Americas Inc., an EQUATE Group company, has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Carbon Footprint Certification (CFC) for monoethylene glycol (MEG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) produced at its Oyster Creek, Texas, manufacturing site, becoming the first ethylene glycol producer in the United States to hold ISCC CFC certification.

The certification marks an important step in advancing EQUATE Group's ESG objectives, translating its sustainability priorities into action while supporting customers with credible product-level carbon footprint (PCF) data.

MEGlobal Americas Inc.'s certification provides its customers with independently audited, product-specific carbon footprint data.

"Our ESG strategy is focused on translating our sustainability priorities into meaningful actions across our business and for our customers," said Naser Aldousari, President and CEO of EQUATE Group. "Achieving ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification reflects that direction, providing independently verified carbon footprint data that our customers can use with confidence in their own reporting and decisions. Becoming the first ethylene glycol producer in the United States to hold this certification is an important milestone in that journey."

As carbon reporting requirements continue to evolve in key global markets, access to reliable carbon footprint data is becoming an increasingly important consideration in procurement and supply-chain decisions.

"Third-party certification provides an added level of assurance that environmental claims are backed by a rigorous and transparent review process," said Julia Cockerham, Program Manager of Carbon Assurance at SCS Global Services. "MEGlobal and EQUATE have demonstrated leadership by investing in independently verified carbon footprint data that supports informed decision-making throughout the value chain."

MEGlobal operates one of the world's most geographically diverse ethylene glycol businesses, supplying customers around the globe. The Oyster Creek manufacturing site began operations in 2019 and produces ethylene glycol for customers in a wide range of industries and applications.

About MEGlobal

MEGlobal Americas Inc. is a part of the MEGlobal group of companies that takes pride in responsibly leading the world in the manufacture, supply and marketing of ethylene glycol (EG), a cornerstone product that helps improve lives globally. The MEGlobal group of companies began in 2004 and has locations in Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, China and Singapore. The MEGlobal group of companies employs a diverse group of more than 300 employees. As subsidiaries of EQUATE Petrochemical Company K.S.C.C. (EQUATE), the MEGlobal group of companies are part of the EQUATE Group, headquartered in Kuwait. Visit www.meglobal.biz for more information.

About EQUATE Group

The EQUATE Group is a global producer of petrochemicals and one of the world's leading suppliers of ethylene glycol (EG). The EQUATE Group owns and operates industrial complexes in Kuwait, North America and Europe that annually produce over 6 million tons of ethylene glycol (EG), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), styrene monomer (SM), paraxylene (PX), heavy aromatics (HA) and benzene (BZ). The EQUATE Group includes EQUATE Petrochemical Company K.S.C.C. (EQUATE), The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC), as well as a number of subsidiaries such as MEGlobal and Equipolymers. The EQUATE Group's products are marketed throughout Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and its shareholders are Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), Boubyan Petrochemical Company (BPC) and Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO). Employing more than 1,500 people worldwide, the EQUATE Group is a leading enterprise that pursues sustainability wherever it operates through partnerships in fields that include the environment, economy and society. Visit www.equate.com.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS Global Services has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS Global Services is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS Global Services is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

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SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meglobal-becomes-first-u.s.-ethylene-glycol-producer-to-earn-isc-1242385