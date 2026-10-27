ECOVACS ROBOTICS: ECOVACS WINBOT W3 OMNI Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026

ECOVACS WINBOT W3 OMNI Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a global leader in home service robotics, is honored to announce that its WINBOT W3 OMNI has been named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 list[1]. This recognition underscores ECOVACS' leadership in the robotic window cleaning, driven by relentless technological innovation, and highlights how these breakthroughs are reshaping everyday life in meaningful ways.

Acclaimed by TIME for turning the demanding task of cleaning floor-to-ceiling windows into a more effortless experience, WINBOT W3 OMNI builds on ECOVACS' strong market position in the category, with the company shipping approximately 1.075 million robotic window cleaners in the first half of 2026 and capturing over 50%[2] of the global robotic window cleaner market in 2025. This market leadership is underpinned by ECOVACS' pioneering role in defining and continuously advancing the robotic window cleaner category. Since introducing WINBOT, ECOVACS has continued to drive user-focused innovations that elevate cleaning performance, simplify the cleaning process, and bring greater autonomy to window care.

For more than two decades, TIME Best Inventions list recognizes groundbreaking innovations with the potential to change how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible. Selected through a rigorous editorial process, ECOVACS WINBOT W3 OMNI earns its place on TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 list, recognized for its originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

WINBOT's recognition by TIME as one of the Best Inventions reflects more than a single product breakthrough. It is built on ECOVACS' years of technological expertise, extensive patent portfolio and ability to leverage core technologies across robotics, sensing, algorithms and intelligent manufacturing. With more than 3,100 patents granted and over RMB 5.2 billion invested in R&D since 2018, ECOVACS has established a strong technological foundation for translating its broader robotics capabilities into innovations tailored to the unique challenges of window cleaning. This accumulated expertise enables the continuous evolution of WINBOT, helping advance the category and deliver increasingly intelligent, reliable and effective cleaning experiences.

Showcasing ECOVACS' innovation prowess, WINBOT W3 OMNI features a revolutionary station equipped with Vortex Wash, the industry's first contact-free wiping pad washing system that eliminates the hassle of hand-washing dirty pads. Combined with the TruEdge scrubber, which brings precise edge-to-edge cleaning with millimeter-level accuracy, WINBOT W3 OMNI delivers a more thorough, hands-off cleaning experience.

Beyond WINBOT, ECOVACS is bringing robotics to more corners of everyday life through its expanding multi-category portfolio, from indoor floor care to outdoor pool cleaning and lawn maintenance, to make daily life easier and give people more time for what matters most.

[1]https://time.com/collection/best-inventions/2026/ecovacs-winbot-w3-pro/ [2] IDC, Global Home Cleaning Robot Market 2025 https://www.idc.com/resource-center/blog/global-home-cleaning-robot-market-2025/

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS:

Founded in 2006, ECOVACS ROBOTICS is a global leader in home service robotics with a diverse portfolio of products encompassing robotic vacuum cleaners and robotic window cleaners. With its expansion into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots, robotic pool cleaners and robotic pet companions, ECOVACS solidified its position as a multi-category leader in home service robotics.

Guided by the vision "Robotics for All", ECOVACS continues to advance technology and enhance the user experience to make life smarter and more stylish for consumers worldwide. With sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, and Singapore, ECOVACS products reach nearly 180 major markets and serve over 38 million households globally.

A testament to this market leadership, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has ranked first in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market by share for ten consecutive years (2015-2024).

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