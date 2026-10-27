XCMG Advances Belt and Road Talent Cooperation with Launch of Joint Education Programs for Students from Uzbekistan and Indonesia

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Group recently held opening ceremonies in Xuzhou for joint education programs for students from Uzbekistan and Indonesia, advancing youth talent development in Belt and Road partner countries through international education partnerships. Combining language and academic study with technical training and workplace practice, the programs support local workforce development and XCMG's overseas operations.

The Uzbekistan program opened on Oct. 13 at Xuzhou University of Technology, where an XCMG construction machinery training base was unveiled.

Jointly developed by XCMG, Xuzhou University of Technology and Urgench State University, the Uzbekistan program follows a phased "2+1+1" model for undergraduate students. Urgench State University selects students and provides their initial education, while Xuzhou University of Technology delivers academic and language instruction. XCMG's Global Learning and Education Center works with the company's Uzbekistan operations to develop industry-specific courses and provide internship placements.

The Indonesian program recently opened at Xuzhou College of Industrial Technology. The program follows a phased "1.5+0.5+1" model, connecting language learning, skills training and workplace experience in overseas operations. It is designed to develop versatile technical professionals equipped to meet local business needs.

These training efforts support XCMG's expanding business presence in Indonesia, where the company has operated for more than 30 years. Its local capabilities span R&D, manufacturing, supply, sales, service and financing. This year, XCMG commissioned its Indonesia New Energy Manufacturing Base and broke ground on the XCMG Indonesia Remanufacturing Center, extending its business from product exports to integrated local operations. Local employees make up nearly 80% of XCMG's workforce in the country, as the company continues to create local jobs and develop skilled professionals.

To meet local workforce needs across its overseas markets, XCMG has adopted the GEMS framework, whose name combines Global with three talent categories: Executive Functional Staff, Management & Sales Backbone and Skilled Service Specialists. Through partnerships between Chinese and overseas educational institutions, the framework develops local talent, helping its overseas operations meet staffing needs locally and run leaner, more cost-effective operations.

So far, XCMG's joint education initiatives for students from Uzbekistan and Indonesia have reached three cohorts involving nearly 60 students.

XCMG will continue to expand education partnerships, offering young people worldwide opportunities for academic study, industry practice and cross-cultural exchange while strengthening local talent pipelines for its overseas operations.

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