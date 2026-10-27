A lot of startups and researchers are looking at putting data centers in space. Why the ocean? And how do you plan to power them? For the same reasons as you'd think to put them in space, I guess. I don't know what those people say exactly, but big companies can't get enough compute and the main reason for that is power. A data center can be built in under two years but they're looking for 500 MW to 1 GW of power from the grid, and that's the size of a small town. The grid connections and upgrades needed take years and the power supply can't keep up. Another issue is the community pushback. ...

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