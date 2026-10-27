Expansion brings additional AI computing capacity online in Europe and extends CoreWeave's high-performance global network to support customers building and scaling AI worldwide

CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI, today announced an expansion of its global AI cloud platform, bringing new computing capacity online in Denmark and extending its Global AI Network into the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The expansion strengthens CoreWeave's ability to deliver the performance, reliability, and connectivity customers need to build and scale AI workloads across international markets.

As AI workloads move into production across more industries and geographies, customers need computing capacity where they operate and the ability to move large volumes of data securely and efficiently between regions. CoreWeave is expanding both capabilities as part of its fully integrated, purpose-built AI cloud platform, reducing the infrastructure complexity that can slow AI development and deployment.

With this expansion, CoreWeave is building the first global AI backbone network, purpose-built for AI workloads, at Petabit-scale, that connects locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

"Our customers need more than access to computing capacity. They need infrastructure that performs reliably at scale and the ability to move data and workloads wherever their business requires," said Sachin Jain, chief operating officer of CoreWeave. "We're expanding our global infrastructure and the network connecting it together, so customers can focus on building and improving AI rather than managing the complexity underneath it."

CoreWeave has brought the majority of its planned 22.5 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity online at atNorth's DEN01 data center in Copenhagen, marking its first deployment in Denmark. DEN01 has a heat reuse agreement in place to supply surplus heat to the district heating network, reducing reliance on alternative heating sources and contributing to Denmark's green transition.

Accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell systems connected with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand, the facility expands CoreWeave's European infrastructure footprint to nine data centers across five geographies, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, and Norway.

"Modern workloads demand digital infrastructure that is not only high performance, but also energy efficient and responsibly operated, "said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "By partnering with atNorth, CoreWeave gains access to DEN01's infrastructure, designed for GPU-intensive processing, while supporting renewable energy development through power purchase agreements and helping warm local homes through heat reuse, contributing to the green transition."

To connect its growing international infrastructure footprint, CoreWeave is extending its global AI network backbone with new points of presence in the United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Korea and Japan, beginning later in the fourth quarter of 2026 and extending to a full loop in mid-2027. The expansion will extend CoreWeave's existing network across North America and Europe into four continents, providing customers with more direct connectivity to its AI cloud platform.

Purpose-built for AI workloads, CoreWeave's backbone combines multiple 400 gigabit-per-second connections at each point of presence, hardware-based MACsec encryption to protect data in transit, and redundant network paths designed to maintain performance and reliability across regions. Together, these capabilities enable customers to move large datasets and access computing infrastructure without sacrificing the speed or security their workloads require.

The expansion follows CoreWeave's recent announcements in Indonesia and India, reflecting continued investment in the infrastructure needed to support AI development and deployment globally. CoreWeave operated 51 data centers worldwide with more than 1.5 gigawatts of active power as of June 30, 2026 and had approximately 4.2 gigawatts of contracted power as of its August 11, 2026 earnings call.

CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX three times in a row.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well four mega sites under development across Kouvola Finland, Ølgod, Denmark, Sollefteå, Sweden and Haugaland, Norway. The business also has an additional metro site under construction in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

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