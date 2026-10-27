Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 19 to October 23, 2026:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
19/10/2026
388,552
80.836913
31,409,344.22
XPAR
80,000
80.834721
6,466,777.68
CEUX
10,000
80.830303
808,303.03
TQEX
20,000
80.836429
1,616,728.58
AQEU
20/10/2026
389,152
80.808880
31,446,937.27
XPAR
80,000
80.815253
6,465,220.24
CEUX
10,000
80.824310
808,243.10
TQEX
20,000
80.833265
1,616,665.30
AQEU
21/10/2026
388,361
80.802055
31,380,366.88
XPAR
80,000
80.805737
6,464,458.96
CEUX
10,000
80.803275
808,032.75
TQEX
20,000
80.802144
1,616,042.88
AQEU
22/10/2026
388,031
81.065535
31,455,940.61
XPAR
80,000
81.065615
6,485,249.20
CEUX
10,000
81.062802
810,628.02
TQEX
20,000
81.064432
1,621,288.64
AQEU
23/10/2026
382,479
82.063912
31,387,723.00
XPAR
80,000
82.080789
6,566,463.12
CEUX
10,000
82.078410
820,784.10
TQEX
20,000
82.072270
1,641,445.40
AQEU
Total
2,486,575
81.114241
201,696,642.98
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
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Cautionary Note:
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
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Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l mailto:presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com