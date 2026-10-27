Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 19 to October 23, 2026:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 19/10/2026 388,552 80.836913 31,409,344.22 XPAR 80,000 80.834721 6,466,777.68 CEUX 10,000 80.830303 808,303.03 TQEX 20,000 80.836429 1,616,728.58 AQEU 20/10/2026 389,152 80.808880 31,446,937.27 XPAR 80,000 80.815253 6,465,220.24 CEUX 10,000 80.824310 808,243.10 TQEX 20,000 80.833265 1,616,665.30 AQEU 21/10/2026 388,361 80.802055 31,380,366.88 XPAR 80,000 80.805737 6,464,458.96 CEUX 10,000 80.803275 808,032.75 TQEX 20,000 80.802144 1,616,042.88 AQEU 22/10/2026 388,031 81.065535 31,455,940.61 XPAR 80,000 81.065615 6,485,249.20 CEUX 10,000 81.062802 810,628.02 TQEX 20,000 81.064432 1,621,288.64 AQEU 23/10/2026 382,479 82.063912 31,387,723.00 XPAR 80,000 82.080789 6,566,463.12 CEUX 10,000 82.078410 820,784.10 TQEX 20,000 82.072270 1,641,445.40 AQEU Total 2,486,575 81.114241 201,696,642.98

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note:

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

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