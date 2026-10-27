A2 Global Electronics + Solutions: A2 Global Electronics Achieves AS9100 Certification, Strengthening Quality Controls For Value-added Component Services

A2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS ACHIEVES AS9100 CERTIFICATION, STRENGTHENING QUALITY CONTROLS FOR VALUE-ADDED COMPONENT SERVICES

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, announces that it has achieved AS9100 certification. The certification expands the quality management framework supporting A2 Global's electronic component distribution and value-added processes, including BGA reballing, for aviation, space, and defense customers.

AS9100 builds on A2 Global's existing AS9120 certification, which establishes quality requirements for aerospace distributors. AS9100 strengthens that framework with additional emphasis on the planning, execution, and control of operational processes. For customers, that means a more robust framework for documented work instructions, personnel competencies, equipment control, in-process verification, product safety, traceability, and the management of nonconforming material.

These controls are critical for components undergoing processing prior to customer delivery. A2 Global strictly applies this discipline to BGA reballing and all value-added services, ensuring consistent results, uncompromising product integrity, and flawless quality records.

"AS9100 reflects how our quality management system is evolving with the services we provide," said Chad Spikes, Vice President, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance at A2 Global Electronics + Solutions. "Our customers need confidence not only in where components came from, but also in how they are handled, processed, verified, and released. This certification strengthens the controls behind that work and gives us a framework for responsibly expanding our capabilities."

The certification complements A2 Global's existing AS9120 and AS6081 certifications and its testing capabilities, including those associated with AS6171 and ISO/IEC 17025. Together, these capabilities support customers navigating complex component requirements, authenticity concerns, and supply chain risk.

A2 Global will continue investing in controlled processes and technical capabilities that help customers with high-reliability requirements source and receive electronic components with confidence.

To learn more, visit a2globalelectronics.com.

ABOUT A2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS

With over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive international supply network and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components and offers component authentication, electrical testing, and value-added services for customers in a wide variety of industries, including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.

Media Contact: Allison Montez | Marketing Manager | press@a2globalelectronics.com

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