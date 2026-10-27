Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Drilling Update at Clontibret

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

27 October 2026

PRIOR TO PUBLICATION, THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WAS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. WITH THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

DEEP DRILL HOLE INTERSECTS TARGETED STOCKWORK ZONE AND DEEPEST GOLD MINERALISATION TO DATE AT CLONTIBRET

Drill hole confirms mineralisation at depth and extends the continuity of the gold system at depth, which remains open

Gold intersected below the footwall of the stockwork at 464.5 metres downhole (0.5 metres at 0.35 g/t Au) - deepest gold intersection to date at Clontibret

Broad zone of stockwork intersected from 330 metres to 408 metres

Gold mineralisation within the stockwork includes 7.0 metres at 0.4 g/t Au from 369.0 metres and 2.4 metres at 0.6 g/t Au from 361.0 metres (including 0.6 metres at 1.5 g/t Au)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to announce assay results from its deep drill hole, the final hole of the Phase I drilling programme at its Clontibret gold deposit in Ireland.

CGC-25-007 was drilled to directly target the stockwork zone below the historic Tullybuck antimony mine, informed by the observations from the first hole of the Phase 1 drilling programme, CGC-25-001. The hole intersected the stockwork zone as predicted, logging 77.6 metres of stockwork between 330.8 and 408.4 metres downhole, bounded by a hanging wall fault zone above and a footwall fault zone below.

Gold mineralisation was intersected within the stockwork zone, highlighted by 7.0 metres at 0.4 g/t Au from 369.0 metres and 2.4 metres at 0.6 g/t Au from 361.0 metres, including 0.6 metres at 1.5 g/t Au. Gold here occurs with disseminated arsenopyrite and pyrite.

Below the footwall of the stockwork, gold was intersected at 464.5 metres downhole, at approximately 457 metres vertical depth. This is the deepest gold mineralisation recorded at Clontibret to date and the Company's first indication of gold mineralisation continuing at depth beneath the stockwork.

John Sherman, Chairman, commented:

"This drill hole intersected the stockwork zone where our geological model predicted it would, and returned the deepest gold yet recorded at Clontibret. It's an encouraging result that supports our geological interpretation. Together with CGC-25-001, it gives us an early look at how the gold system behaves at depth. It's one data point in a system that remains open in all directions, including at depth, and it will help shape how we continue to test the stockwork at depth."

Drill Results - Drill Hole CGC-25-007

Drill hole CGC-25-007 was drilled to a down hole depth of 592.1 metres on an azimuth of 090 degrees at an inclination of -83 degrees.

CGC-25-007 Intersections

0.5m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 30.5m

0.5m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 99.0m

0.5m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 140.0m

0.5m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 199.5m

0.5m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 247.5m

1.0m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 267.0m

0.6m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 339.0m (stockwork zone)

2.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 361.0m (inc. 0.6m @ 1.5 g/t Au) (stockwork zone)

7.0m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 369.0m (inc. 3.0m @ 0.6 g/t Au) (stockwork zone)

0.5m @ 0.35 g/t Au from 464.5m (below stockwork footwall)

(Only intercepts of 0.3 g/t or greater are presented. Intervals are downhole lengths.)

All samples were analysed by ALS (OMAC Laboratories) Loughrea using Au-ICP21 (Au by fire assay and ICP-AES 30g sample).

The Stockwork Zone and Mineralisation at Depth

CGC-25-007 intersected the full structural sequence of the stockwork target, as set out below.

Zone Downhole (metres) Approx. vertical depth (metres) Hanging wall fault zone (quartz breccia) 321.7 - 330.8 317 - 326 Stockwork zone 330.8 - 408.4 326 - 402 Footwall fault zone (breccia, cut by dyke at 414.7 - 416.0m) 408.4 - 421.3 402 - 415 Gold below the footwall 464.5 - 465.0 457

The stockwork comprises arenite and laminated arenite-argillite with quartz-carbonate veining. Gold-bearing intervals within it carry disseminated arsenopyrite and pyrite concentrated along shears and breccias, with arsenic up to 1,935 parts per million (ppm). Thin lamprophyre dykes, a feature of many orogenic gold districts, occur within the footwall fault zone.

In this hole, gold within the stockwork is concentrated between 361 and 376 metres. Apart from 0.6 metres at 0.6 g/t Au from 339.0 metres, the remainder of the stockwork returned no intercepts above 0.3 g/t Au at this pierce point. Previous drilling at Clontibret has recorded broad mineralised stockwork intersections, including 31.0 metres at 1.2 g/t Au (CDG46 from 172m) and 60.7 metres at 0.5 g/t Au (CL84-2 from 123). As is typical of structurally controlled gold systems, gold within the stockwork is concentrated in zones rather than evenly distributed, and a single drill hole tests only one point within it.

The gold zone at 361-376 metres lies at the same elevation as, and approximately 40 metres from, the mineralisation at the base of CGC-25-001 (4.0 metres at 0.5 g/t Au from 410.5 metres), announced by the Company on 2 March 2026. The two holes together indicate continuity of gold mineralisation at this depth.

Beneath the footwall fault zone, gold was intersected at 464.5 metres within a zone of disseminated arsenopyrite and pyrite logged from 462.6 to 467.0 metres. The results from CGC-25-007 are being incorporated into the Company's geological model of Clontibret. They will guide the planning of further drilling targeting the stockwork zone at depth and along strike.

Further announcements will be made as the Company's drilling and exploration programme progresses.

Issue of warrants

The Company has granted Haywood Securities Inc. 1,148,875 warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares at 8 pence per share, being the price of the Company's private placement which closed on 1 September 2026. The warrants are exercisable at any time up to 11 September 2028. This is in part payment of advisory services provided to the Company over the past 6 months in connection with the Company's proposed dual listing on the TSX-V and its engagement with the North American investment market.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About the "Discs of Gold" Project

Conroy Gold's "Discs of Gold" project in Ireland is defined by two parallel district scale gold trends, extending over c.95km, which are 100 per cent. held under license by the Company and anchored by the Clontibret gold deposit.

The Clontibret target area contains a currently defined JORC (2012) 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) which remains open in multiple directions.

The Company has identified a further seven gold targets in its license area with the Clay Lake and Creenkill gold targets being of particular interest. Gold occurs in multiple styles in the Company's license area, including free gold, refractory gold in arsenopyrite and gold associated with pyrite and antimony (stibnite), suggesting multiple hydrothermal events occurred within the licence area.

There are clear geological analogies between the "Discs of Gold" targets and large gold deposits in Southeastern Australia and Atlantic Canada.

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 John Sherman, Chairman Maureen Jones, Managing Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Hybridan LLP (Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3764-2341 Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall