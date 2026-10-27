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Dow Jones News
27.10.2026 06:45 Uhr
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SeABank adjusts business plan and elects new Board Chairperson

DJ SeABank adjusts business plan and elects new Board Chairperson 

EQS Newswire / 27/10/2026 / 06:15 CET/CEST 
 
HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2026 - To support the economy and in line with the Government's 
and State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) directives, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) 
adjusts its 2026 business plan. The Bank also elects a new Board Chairperson to strengthen senior leadership. 
 
 
SeABank's BOD currently has 8 members.

Adjusting profit targets to support the economy

In line with the Government and SBV directives to ease business difficulties, lower interest rates, and support economic growth, SeABank's BOD has approved a 15% reduction in its 2026 profit-before-tax target to VND6,008 billion enabling three key actions:

First, reducing interest rates. Annual deposit rates have been cut by 0.5-0.7 percentage points for tenors of six months or longer, creating room to lower lending rates, particularly for SMEs, priority sectors and green projects.

Second, credit allocation and risk management. The Bank prioritizes businesses with sound financial foundations and viable business plans, customers in priority sectors.

Third, leveraging ecosystems. SeABank utilizes existing customer ecosystems and value chains to provide integrated financial solutions, enhancing customer experience and engagement.

These measures reflect SeABank's alignment with policy directions and strategic focus on growth quality and customer support over rapid expansion at all costs.

Electing new BOD Chairperson, strengthening senior leadership

The BOD elected Ms. Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, a current BOD member, as its new Chairperson for the 2023-2028 term, effective October 22, 2026.

The BOD also approved Mr. Le Van Tan's resignation as Chairperson, and is completing documentation to receive the SBV's approval for his appointment as CEO, to soon succeed Mr. Le Quoc Long, whose three-year term ends in November 2026. This proactive leadership transition ensures continuity and stability in SeABank's governance and executive management.

Ms. Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, holds a Master's degree in Economics from the Banking Academy of Vietnam and brings nearly 40 years of banking and finance experience. Since joining SeABank in 2015, she has served as Deputy CEO and was elected to the BOD for the 2023-2028 term on April 17, 2024. Her extensive banking and governance experience is expected to support SeABank's safe, stable growth in line with international standards.

The BOD currently has eight members, including two independent members and three foreign members. All have long-standing experience, supporting SeABank to unlock new growth drivers and create long-term value.

Hashtag: SeABank SSB BusinessPlan The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: SeABank

27/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com View original content: EQS News

Image link: https://images.media-outreach.com/Images/Thumb/550x/829419/829419-Photo-12-jpg-550x.jpeg

Image link: https://track.media-outreach.com/index.php/WebView/497073/225647

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2422620&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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