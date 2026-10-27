D.A.T.E. DELIVERS IMPROVED HALF-YEAR RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS ITS FULL-YEAR TARGETS

Revenue up 16.4%, with order intake supporting expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second half;

Improved earnings despite business seasonality

A successful fundraising and a first strategic acquisition to accelerate profitable growth;

Reaffirmation of the 2026 revenue target of between €5 million and €6 million, excluding the contribution from SOFILEMA-NMGP.

D.A.T.E. (ISIN: FR0014018PW8 - Ticker: ALDAT), a reference player in thermal innovation serving critical technologies, announces its results for the first half of 2026.

FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS

In the first half of 2026, D.A.T.E. continued to develop its Defence and Deep Tech businesses, with revenue up 16.4% year on year. The Company also improved its key profitability indicators: first-half EBITDA moved closer to breakeven and net profit was positive, despite unfavourable seasonality, notably due to the timing of equipment deliveries and the progress of customer programmes. A larger proportion of revenue is therefore generated in the second half, while fixed costs are incurred throughout the year. Consequently, the half-year results are not fully representative of the performance expected for the full year.

The Company's commercial visibility regarding deliveries expected in the second half supports the reaffirmation of its full-year target (see the dedicated Outlook section).

RESULTS

In the first half of 2026, D.A.T.E. generated revenue of €1.35 million, compared with €1.16 million in the first half of 2025, representing growth of 16.4%. Revenue was split between the Company's two markets: 59% Defence and 41% Deep Tech. Growth during the period was driven primarily by sales in France, whose share of revenue increased significantly.

EBITDA[1] amounted to -€0.01 million in the first half of 2026, improving from a loss of €0.03 million one year earlier. This improvement reflects revenue growth and tight control of operating expenses.

After net depreciation, amortisation and provision charges of €0.03 million, compared with €0.09 million in the first half of 2025, operating loss narrowed by €0.07 million to €0.04 million, from €0.12 million one year earlier.

After taking into account a tax benefit of €0.08 million[2], consolidated net profit amounted to €0.04 million, compared with a net loss of €0.04 million in the first half of 2025.

(€000 - French GAAP) H1 2026

(6 months) H1 2025

(6 months) Change FY 2025

(12 months) Revenue 1,346 1,156 +16.4% 3,813 EBITDA -9 -31 +70.1% 895 % of revenue (0.7)% (2.7)% 23.5% Operating profit/(loss) -43 -117 +63.5% 724 % of revenue (3.2)% (10.1)% 19.0% Net profit/(loss) 37 -36 n.s. 647 % of revenue 2.7% (3.1)% 17.0%



BALANCE SHEET

At 30 June 2026, D.A.T.E.'s shareholders' equity amounted to €1.3 million, compared with €2.0 million at 31 December 2025. The change reflects the profit for the period and the dividend distribution approved by the General Meeting on 20 March 2026.

The Group's cash and cash equivalents stood at €1.2 million, compared with €0.6 million at 31 December 2025, while financial debt amounted to €0.7 million, compared with €0.4 million at 31 December 2025. Net cash therefore stood at €0.5 million, an increase of €0.3 million.

These figures at 30 June 2026 do not include the proceeds from the initial public offering completed in September 2026.

POST-CLOSING EVENTS

Successful initial public offering on Euronext Growth Paris

On 25 September 2026, D.A.T.E. successfully completed its initial public offering on Euronext Growth Paris. Following the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the offering amounted to €14.5 million, including €11.6 million raised through a capital increase. Aggregate demand totalled €20.1 million, representing 1.8 times the initial offer size.

The proceeds raised through the capital increase will enable the Group to finance its development priorities: strengthening its industrial capacity, expanding its technology offering and accelerating its international expansion.

Completion of the first acquisition

With effect from 1 October 2026, D.A.T.E. completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of SOFILEMA-NMGP. Based in Argenteuil, this industrial group employs 12 people and generates annual revenue of approximately €2 million. It specialises in precision mechanical engineering, tooling, electrical discharge machining and three-dimensional inspection.

This first acquisition complements D.A.T.E.'s industrial expertise, strengthens its vertical integration and broadens its commercial opportunities, particularly in civil and military aerospace. It marks the first implementation of the acquisition strategy presented at the time of the initial public offering.

2026 OUTLOOK

For the full year 2026, excluding the contribution from SOFILEMA-NMGP, D.A.T.E. reaffirms its revenue target of between €5 million and €6 million. This outlook is based on the expected concentration of deliveries in the second half and the commercial visibility available to the Company at the end of June. At that date, D.A.T.E. had identified €4.2 million of business volume expected to result in deliveries and revenue recognition by year-end, together with approximately €0.6 million of potential additional orders under commercial discussion.

Philippe BOTTU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "In the first half, D.A.T.E. continued to grow and delivered improved results. Deliveries remain concentrated in the second half of the year, leading us to reaffirm our 2026 revenue target of between €5 million and €6 million, excluding the contribution from SOFILEMA-NMGP.

The initial public offering and our first acquisition represent two important milestones in our development. They strengthen our ability to execute our roadmap, which is focused on strengthening our industrial capabilities, broadening our offering and accelerating our international growth. This momentum reinforces our ambition to achieve revenue of more than €35 million and an EBITDA margin above 30% by 2030, and to establish D.A.T.E. as a leading international provider of thermal solutions for extreme environments."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The condensed consolidated half-year financial statements have not been audited or reviewed on a limited-assurance basis by the statutory auditors. They were approved by the Board of Directors on 26 October 2026. The half-year financial report is available on the Company's website (www.date-bourse.com).

ABOUT D.A.T.E.

D.A.T.E. is a French industrial company specialized in designing and manufacturing high-performance thermal solutions for extreme environments.

Operating across two core markets - Defense and Deep Tech - the Company benefits from fully integrated expertise across the entire value chain, from engineering through to production, to meet the most demanding requirements for critical applications.

D.A.T.E. develops tailored solutions for constrained environments, characterized by extreme temperatures, demanding compactness requirements, and high levels of performance and reliability.

This renowned expertise in thermal management for extreme environments has enabled the Company to build a diversified network of leading customers and partners across multiple sectors. Its solutions, produced in both small and large runs, are deployed in critical applications for Defense (fighter aircraft, radar systems, frigates, submarines, etc.) and Deep Tech (particle accelerators, quantum computing, space, data centers).

D.A.T.E. has been awarded "Innovative Company" status by Bpifrance.

D.A.T.E. is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0014018PW8; ticker: ALDAT).

www.date-bourse.com

CONTACTS

Investor Relations // Cyril Combe // +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94 // date@actus.fr

Press Relations // Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt // +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32 // acdudicourt@actus.fr

[1] Current operating income before depreciation, amortization and net provisions (including reversals of provisions).

[2] Including the research tax credit (Crédit d'Impôt Recherche): €70 thousand in the first half of 2026.

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