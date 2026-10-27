Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Thermal Barrier Coatings Market to Reach $1.55 Bn by 2031 Driven by Aerospace and Power Generation Demand - Mordor Intelligence Reports

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market to Reach $1.55 Bn by 2031 Driven by Aerospace and Power Generation Demand - Mordor Intelligence Reports

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent report from Mordor Intelligence, the global thermal barrier coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2026 to USD 1.55 billion by 2031 at a 4.19% CAGR. Demand is supported by rising use in aerospace engines and gas turbines, fuel-efficiency requirements, and high-temperature applications. Research into hypersonic technologies and efforts to improve supply security for yttria-stabilized zirconia are also influencing market growth.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Trends and Insights

Unstable Costs of Zirconia and Rare-Earth Materials

Unpredictable prices and concentrated supply of zirconia and rare-earth materials create cost pressures for coating manufacturers. To reduce supply risks, companies are building reserves and exploring alternative stabilizing materials.

Stricter Workplace Safety and Emission Requirements

Tighter rules on industrial dust and hazardous emissions require coating facilities to invest in better ventilation, filtration, and worker protection. These added expenses can challenge smaller manufacturers and encourage outsourcing.

Rising Demand for Heat Protection in Automotive Engines

Automotive and motorsport applications are driving interest in ceramic coatings that reduce heat loss and improve engine efficiency. Similar solutions are gaining relevance in electric vehicles, where thermal management helps protect power electronics and battery components.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Industry Segments:

By Product Type

Metal

Ceramic

Intermetallic

Other Products (Metal-Glass Composite, etc.)

By Coating Technology

Air Plasma Spray (APS)

High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF)

Electron-Beam PVD (EB-PVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Plasma Spray-PVD (PS-PVD)

Solution Precursor Plasma Spray (SPPS)

By Coating Material

Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia (8YSZ)

Rare-Earth Zirconates (GdZrO, LaZrO)

Alumina and Mullite

MCrAlY Bond Coats

High-Entropy Alloy Coats

By End-User Industry

Aerospace

Power Plants

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Other End-User Industries (Railways, Marine, etc.)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/thermal-barrier-coatings-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific Driven by Gas Turbine and Aerospace Expansion

Asia-Pacific demand is supported by gas turbine projects, aerospace manufacturing, and marine engine applications. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expanding coating use across power generation, aviation, and shipbuilding.

Supported by Hypersonic Research and Aerospace Manufacturing

North America benefits from its established aerospace industry and investment in hypersonic and high-temperature materials research. The United States, Canada, and Mexico also support demand through aircraft manufacturing and automotive component production.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Companies:

AandA Thermal Spray Coatings

APS Materials, Inc.

Bodycote

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hayden Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

KECO Coatings

Linde Plc.

Metallic Bonds, Ltd.

Northwest Mettech Corp.

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Astro Alloys Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Sulzer Ltd.

Tech Line Coatings Industries, Inc.

Turbine Surface Technologies

ZIRCOTEC

Explore the Japanese language version of the global thermal barrier coatings market report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/thermal-barrier-coatings-market?utm_source=prnewswire

"As demand for high-performance thermal protection grows across aerospace, power generation, and automotive applications, thermal barrier coatings are becoming increasingly important for improving component durability and heat resistance. Mordor Intelligence combines primary interviews with validated secondary research to help stakeholders assess market trends, regional demand, coating technologies, material developments, and competitive dynamics through reliable, data-driven insights," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

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