The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), launched 50 years ago, recently outlined the significant milestones in its Solar century: Landmark moments in the history of solar energy, beginning with the first silicon solar cells developed in 1954 in Bell Labs in New Jersey. Much research followed release of the prototype, and then in 1961, the United Nations held a "New Sources of Energy" conference to exchange ideas on the applications of solar, wind and other forms of alternative energy. The 1970s were a time of unrest in the nation and new focus on the environment that launched the first ...

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