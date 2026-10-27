

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange SA (ORAN, ORA.PA), a French telecom company, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting increased revenue from almost all of its markets, especially Africa and the Middle East.



For the three-month period to September 30, Orange recorded revenue of EUR 12.191 billion, higher than EUR 11.771 billion in the same period last year. Revenue from the company's Africa and Middle East markets stood at EUR 2.401 billion as against the prior year's EUR 2.101 billion.



The company registered EBITDAaL of EUR 4.140 billion, up from EUR 3.958 billion in the previous year.



Orange will pay an interim dividend of EUR 0.30 per share on December 3. For fiscal 2026, Orange plans to pay a total dividend of EUR 0.79 per share in 2027. For fiscal 2025, the company paid a total dividend of EUR 0.75 per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Orange now anticipates EBITDAaL growth of over 4.5%, compared with the earlier guidance of above 4%.



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