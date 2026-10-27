

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT.L) Tuesday reported core Reckitt revenue of £2.690 billion for the third quarter, up 3.3% from last year.



Core Reckitt revenue also grew 3.3% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis.



By region, Emerging Markets revenue rose 8.6% to £1.174 billion, while Europe revenue edged up 0.2% to £867 million. North America revenue fell 1.3% to £649 million.



Including Mead Johnson Nutrition, revenue increased 3.5% to £3.239 billion.



Total group net revenue declined 6.9% to £3.362 billion, but increased 3.2% on a LFL basis.



Looking ahead, the company trimmed its full-year Core Reckitt like-for-like revenue growth guidance to 3.5% to 4.5% from 4% to 5%, citing disruption to Lysol, and a slowdown in China's vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) category.



On the LSE, Reckitt shares closed down nearly 1% at 5,484p on Monday.



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