SES and CANAL+, the global media and entertainment group, have extended their strategic partnership through 2040 with a multi-year agreement covering capacity across Europe, Africa and the Caribbean.

Under the renewed agreement, CANAL+ will leverage SES's satellite infrastructure across several orbital positions to deliver premium video and pay TV services to a global subscriber base that now exceeds 40 million viewers across 70 countries.

"SES has been a trusted partner for more than 30 years, helping us deliver premium content to millions of viewers across Europe and Africa. This new agreement supports our long-term growth and provides the flexibility and reliability required as we continue to expand our international footprint and serve an increasingly diverse subscriber base," said Stéphane Baumier, Chief Technology Officer of CANAL+.

"CANAL+ is one of SES's most valued and longest-standing customers. This agreement demonstrates the enduring importance of satellite in reliably delivering high-quality content to a global audience and highlights the strength of our partnership. We are proud to support CANAL+'s growth strategy and look forward to continuing our collaboration through 2040," said Deepak Mathur, President Media Vertical at SES.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About CANAL+

CANAL+ is a global media and entertainment company with leading positions in Europe and Africa. Over 40 million subscribers enjoy the CANAL+ entertainment platform, which brings together the best local and global films, live sport, TV series and much more. CANAL+ operates in over 70 countries and has approximately 15,000 employees.

CANAL+ operates across the entire audio-visual value chain, including production, broadcast, distribution and aggregation. In addition to its Pay-TV and streaming operations in Europe, Africa and Asia, the combined group includes: MultiChoice Group, Africa's leading entertainment platform; STUDIOCANAL, Europe's leading film and television studio, with worldwide production and distribution capabilities; Dailymotion, a major international video platform powered by cutting-edge proprietary technology for video delivery, advertising, and monetisation; CANAL+ Distribution, a production and distribution company specialising in creating and distributing diverse content and channels; telecommunication services, through CANAL+ Telecom Africa in Africa and CANAL+ Telecom in the French overseas jurisdictions and territories.

CANAL+ also has minority stakes in Viaplay (Scandinavia's leading entertainment provider), Viu (a leading OTT provider in Southeast Asia), and UGC, a leading French cinema group.

canalplusgroup.com/en

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "secures," "continue," and "expand."

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks related to damage or other failures or degradations in performance that could impair the satellites' commercial performance; risks related to customer demand for and retention of video distribution services; and risks relating to regulatory, spectrum and international operations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027987764/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

SES Communications

SES.Press@ses.com